Sarama Requests Trading Halt Pending Clarification Of Exploration Permit

PERTH, August 31, 2023 - Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) announced today that it has requested the securities of the Company be placed in an immediate trading halt on both the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), while it seeks clarity concerning correspondence received from the government of Burkina Faso concerning the status of the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit. The trading halt is requested due to delays related to multiple time zones which affect the Company's ability to speak with required personnel.

The Company expects that the Company's securities will be placed in a trading halt on the ASX until the earlier of the opening of trading in Australia on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, or the earlier release of an announcement in relation to this correspondence.

The trading halt request, once granted by the ASX, is expected to be available here: https://www.asx.com.au/markets/company/srr

