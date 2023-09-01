Visionary Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Calgary, September 1, 2023 - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 31, 2023 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, shareholders fixed the number of directors at five and approved the appointment of John Kanderka, Wesley Adams, Darren Lindsay, Drew Clark, and David Miller as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the Company's auditors and provided the required annual approval for the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan that was initially adopted on May 2, 2022.
Please refer to the Company's information circular filed on its SEDAR profile on August 3, 2023 for further information with respect to the matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting.
For additional information regarding Visionary, please visit the Company's website at: https://visionarymetalscorp.com.
Contact:
Wes Adams, Chief Executive Officer 410-325 Howe Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6C 1Z7 Telephone: (303) 809-4668
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179380
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!