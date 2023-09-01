Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Sutherland Resigns as Director of Mayo Lake Minerals Inc

20:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Ottawa, September 1, 2023 - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (CSE: MLKM) ("Mayo") ("Company") today announced the resignation of Mr. Tyrell Sutherland as a director effective immediately in order to accommodate demands on his time in combination with the Company's planned realignment of its board in contemplation of its merger with WestMountain Gold Inc. as announced on August 17, 2023 https://www.mayolakeminerals.com/news.html.

Mr. Sutherland will remain in the position of Vice-President, Exploration before transitioning to a role as special advisor at a yet to be determined date. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Sutherland for his long-time service as a director and wishes him all the best in his future business endeavours and personal life.

About Mayo Lake Minerals Inc.:

Mayo is actively engaged in the exploration and development of five precious metal projects in the Tombstone Gold (Plutonic) Belt of the Tintina Gold Province. The projects cover 244 square kilometres in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District and lie within the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation. Mayo is presently focusing on its two significant properties; the Carlin-Roop Silver Project lying within the Keno Hill Silver District and the Anderson-Davidson gold property. Two active mines, the Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine and Hecla Mining's Keno Silver Mine, are nearby.

On August 17, 2023, the Company announced its intentions to merge with WestMountain Gold Inc., which has reported a N.I. 43-101 compliant resource of high-grade gold: Indicated; 435,360 ounces @ 12.1g Au/t; and Inferred; 267,943 ounces @ 10.6g Au/t in the Alaskan part of the Tintina Gold Province.

A summary of the planned merger agreement can be found at https://www.mayolakeminerals.com/uploads/1/4/1/8/141817088/summary_of_mayo_lake_minerals_inc__announces_loi_with_westmountain_gold_aug_17_2023.pdf.

For additional information, please contact:
Vern Rampton, Ph.D., P.Eng. President & CEO; vrampton@mayolakeminerals.com
Darrell Munro, BB.A, LL.B Corporate Administrator; dmunro@mayolakeminerals.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179378


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mayo Lake Minerals Inc.

Mayo Lake Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA5784551072
www.mayolakeminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap