Tajiri Terminates LOI for the Acquisition of two Guyana Projects

VANCOUVER, Sept. 1, 2023 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) reports that following a recent meeting of the board the Company has terminated its previously signed LOI with Nebula Resources, of Guyana, for the acquisition of the Gargantuan and Epeius Projects. The Company decided that given certain developments in the regions where the projects are located in Guyana the agreement no longer reflected accurate value for the transaction.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Led by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.