Bear Creek Mining Announces Director Retirement

Vancouver, September 1, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Erfan Kazemi is retiring from the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective today in order to concentrate on his other business obligations including his new role as President and CEO of Horizon Copper Corp. and his ongoing role as Chief Financial Officer of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
Mr. Kazemi was first elected to the Company's Board in June 2018 and throughout his tenure has chaired the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Kazemi's exceptional financial expertise, audit experience, governance oversight and market knowledge has contributed greatly to the functioning of the Audit Committee and to the Board in meeting its strategic, business and stakeholder responsibilities. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Kazemi for his service over the past 5 years.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Chair
For further information contact: Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications Direct: 604-628-1111 E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com www.bearcreekmining.com
