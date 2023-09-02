Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Bear Creek Mining Announces Director Retirement

00:31 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 1, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Erfan Kazemi is retiring from the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective today in order to concentrate on his other business obligations including his new role as President and CEO of Horizon Copper Corp. and his ongoing role as Chief Financial Officer of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

Mr. Kazemi was first elected to the Company's Board in June 2018 and throughout his tenure has chaired the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Kazemi's exceptional financial expertise, audit experience, governance oversight and market knowledge has contributed greatly to the functioning of the Audit Committee and to the Board in meeting its strategic, business and stakeholder responsibilities. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Kazemi for his service over the past 5 years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
Chair

For further information contact:
Barbara Henderson - VP Corporate Communications
Direct: 604-628-1111
E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com
www.bearcreekmining.com

Subscribe to Bear Creek Mining news

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179431


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Bear Creek Mining Corp.

Bear Creek Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0B9RM
CA07380N1042
www.bearcreekmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap