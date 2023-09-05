Origen Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its lithium-focused portfolio of projects and investments.

The Company reports there is no material information responsible for the large block of selling last week. Origen continues its outreach to current and prospective investors, and notes its recently announced normal-course issuer bid.

"It was an unfortunate trading anomaly that resulted in a significant devaluation of our shares. I can assure shareholders that our assets remain intact and as valuable today as they were two weeks ago when our share price was trading at over $0.20. Management is committed to rebuilding shareholder value over the coming weeks," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Los Sapitos Lithium Project, Argentina

Origen is currently receiving and modelling data from the recent geophysical program at Los Sapitos, and waiting for a second batch of sampling results focused on the clay-prospective areas of Los Sapitos. The Company is also waiting on sampling results from the proposed Los Toritos acquisition, to the south and west of the main Los Sapitos claims, which now cover a total of 344 square kilometres over several prospective basins in northern San Juan Province. Origen continues to work closely with Gabriel Pindar, one of the Company's Technical Advisory Board members, to advance this project.

Newfoundland Lithium Project, Canada

Origen continues to assemble historical data on the Newfoundland Lithium Project, which covers 33,000 hectares along a lithium prospective corridor that stretches the province. This corridor is related to the same geological event that created spodumene bearing pegmatites from Ireland to North Carolina.

LGM/Wishbone, Golden Triangle, Canada

The Company has just completed a site visit and sampling program at Wishbone, identifying newly-exposed areas hosting massive sulphides. Origen continues to solicit offers to purchase this group of copper and gold targets in the middle of the Golden Triangle in northwestern BC.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone project, both in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia,

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-681-0221.

