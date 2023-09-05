Endurance Reports Multiple Drill Intersections Including 7.87 gpt Gold over 7.6 m Extends the Eagle Zone a Further 125 m Northwest at Depth

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property"). Assay results are reported herein for three additional holes drilled to define and expand the Eagle Zone. The Property is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

This 2023 Eagle drilling is testing for down-dip and strike extensions of mineralization in the footwall of the Royal Shear fault that is blind to surface. All three drill holes reported herein have intersected significant gold mineralization. Highlights include:

DDH23-072 returned four significant intercepts including: 7.87 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 7.6 metres ("m"), 2.12 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 3.61 gpt gold over 2.5 m, and 1.62 gpt gold over 3.6 m.

DDH23-073 returned two intercepts including: 3.17 gpt gold over 4.0 m, and 1.92 gpt gold over 8.2 m.

DDH23-071 is the first drill hole completed in the Crown area and intersected the northwest extension of the Eagle Zone with 3.81 gpt gold over 3.4 m.

"We are pleased to see the Eagle Zone expands to the northwest and continue to grow with significant intersections at depth. We have deliberately designed this program with large step-outs to significantly expand the mineralized system potential and it continues to deliver." stated Robert T. Boyd President and CEO of Endurance Gold Corp. "The success statistics also continue to demonstrate the strength and growth potential of the Royal Shear Structure with 70% of the drill holes returned significant gold intercepts. We look forward to further drilling success."

Drilling has now been conducted at the Diplomat, Imperial and Eagle Zones with fourteen (14) holes completed so far in 2023 for over 4,000 m of the planned 15,000 m program. Assays are pending for two drill holes.

DDH23-072 was drilled at -45 degrees to test the southern-central area of Eagle and intersected four mineralized intervals starting at a downhole depth of 109.25 m. This drill hole was designed to test the width of the Eagle Zone at intermediate depth with a drill setup in the hanging wall in an area previously drill tested from the footwall by DDH22-027.

DDH23-073 was drilled at -65 degrees with the objective of delineating Eagle area mineralization between holes DDH23-072 and DDH23-070. DDH23-070 returned 7.91 gpt gold over 3.7 m and 1.79 gpt gold over 6.9 m as reported on August 3, 2023 representing the deepest intersection to date on the Eagle Zone.

DDH23-071, located 420 m northwest of DDH23-072, was drilled at -45 degrees and designed to test in the unexplored Crown area between the Eagle Zone and the Imperial Zone. This drill hole successfully intersected the Eagle Zone commencing at 211.15 m downhole depth, representing a significant 125 m northwest extension of the Eagle Zone along strike and at depth. As a result, the Eagle Zone has now been traced with drill holes over 550 m.

Results from 2023 diamond drilling are summarized in Table 1 and highlight intersections are shown on the Royal Shear plan map in Figure 1, the longitudinal section in Figure 2, and the Eagle cross section with two of the reported three holes in Figure 3.

This drilling demonstrates that the Eagle Zone mineralization is the most consistently mineralized structure currently identified at 550 m of trend, about 350 m downdip, or 250 m vertically below surface, and remains open to expansion at depth and along strike. Within the Eagle area, results from drilling to date indicate that two dominant mineralized structures referred to as Eagle South and Eagle Zone which are both southwest dipping and appear to be sub-parallel and separated by 60 to 80 m. In addition, a shallower dipping trend, the 020 Zone, links these two steeper dipping features. Ongoing drilling is testing the importance and continuity of these structures.

Since 2021, the Company has completed 73 diamond drill holes on the Reliance Property with 50 of these drill holes returning significant intersections of greater than 3 m width with grades exceeding 3.4 gpt gold, and twenty-three (23) of these drill holes with very high-quality intersections as summarized in Table 2. A complete tabulation of prior drill hole results for 2021 through 2022 is available on the Company website.

Forest Fire Update

A forest fire near the Company's crew house near Gun Lake has resulted in an Evacuation Order of drill crews and other residents from the area on August 1st. Due to the growth of the fire to about 9,400 hectares, the Evacuation Order was expanded during August to encompass the town of Gold Bridge and the area of the Reliance drill program. The Company's crew house and core-logging camp, core storage and diamond drill have not been damaged or affected by the fire. To assist the community and fire fighters in their effort, the Company and its contractor, Foraco Drilling, have contributed the temporary use of bulldozers, generators, water pumps, water hose, accommodation trailers, food and kitchen appliances. Cooler weather and rain provide the Company with encouragement that the evacuation order may be lifted soon, and it will be possible to resume drilling when it is deemed safe to return to work.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. NQ drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1 - Reliance Property - Royal Shear Geology and Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/179532_b09d916734b3892a_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/179532_b09d916734b3892a_003full.jpg

Figure 2 - Reliance 2023 Eagle Cross Section

Figure 2 - Reliance 2023 Royal Shear Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/179532_b09d916734b3892a_004full.jpg

Table 1 - 2023 Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Results - September 5, 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/179532_b09d916734b3892a_005full.jpg

Table 2 - 2021 to 2023 - The Best Reliance Diamond Drill Hole Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/179532_b09d916734b3892a_006full.jpg

