Amex Reports 87.14 g/t Au over 2.30 m Including 394.41 g/t Au over 0.50 m from Team Zone as Well as Initial Drill Results From N110 Gold Corridor

Montreal, September 5, 2023 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from follow-up and expansion drillholes on the Team Zone on the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The Team Zone occurs ~600 m to the northeast of the High Grade Zone (HGZ) as shown in Figure 1. The Team Zone is currently outlined over 400 x 200 m laterally and from surface to a depth of approximately 400 m. Also reported are intercepts from the spatially associated 210 Gold Zone, which seems to follow a structural trend along the Normetal fault zone and may be genetically related to the Team Zone. See Figure 2 for a plan map of the overall zone and existing drill intercepts and Figure 3 for photos of the gold mineralization. See Table 1 for a list of the today's drilling results and Table 3 for drillholes coordinates.

In addition, Amex is pleased to announce assay results from the newly discovered N110 Gold Corridor which is located north of the Gratien Gold Zone, and the eastern extents of the property along the projected extension of the Beaupre Rhyolite, which is the host to the majority of the gold identified on the Perron project to date, see Figure 4 for location, Figure 5 for photos of N110 Gold Corridor mineralization, Table 2 for a list of drill results and Table 4 for drillhole coordinates. The N110 Gold Corridor was identified through a structural interpretation of the Company's magnetic dataset and scattered historical gold intercepts.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "I am pleased to see continued high grade mineralization from the Team Zone. Our drilling is focused on defining and expanding this important newly discovered zone. The mineralization starts at surface and may be suitable for open pit extraction."

Trottier continued, "We are also pleased to announced results from the N110 Gold Corridor which is a new mineralized area to the west of the Beaupre Block that can be followed over one kilometer of strike length. We are interested in this target for its potential to host additional possible high grade ore shoots given the amount of VG in the system. We will continue our exploration drilling on this area later in the year to determine if new gold zones can be identified."

The Company also wishes to report that much of the Perron property is being logged as part of the Government of Quebec's Forest management protocols, following the Normetal-area wildfire. As a result, numerous roads are being constructed on the property providing Amex with unprecedented access to the Perron project.

"The logging work should be completed by the end of the fall along with the construction of tens of kilometres of logging roads providing us with year-round access to areas of the Perron property which were only previously accessible by helicopter. This access will significantly reduce our exploration costs in theses areas and provide us with access to numerous untested targets, many of which are geologically very exciting," said Trottier.

The Team Zone sits within the Beaupre Rhyolite, host to all significant gold occurrences at Perron, at the contact of the Normetal Fault and approximately 600 m northeast of the High Grade Zone. Gold mineralization occurs within a relatively massive and silicified rhyolite host rock, within quartz-carbonate veins/veinlets containing sphalerite, pyrite, minor chalcopyrite, molybdenite, and visible gold. Gold mineralization is also disseminated within the rhyolite host rock, in contrast with several other zones identified on the Project to date. Amex is currently conducting 50 m spaced (3 dimensionally) definition drilling of this system from surface to a depth of ~450 m vertically. Today's results are a part of the ongoing definition drilling program. The associated 210 Gold Zone results presented occur within the same drill holes that targeted the Team Zone. This is quite encouraging as the two closely located zones have the potential to be a part of the same gold system or mineralizing event. Note that the 210 Gold Zone intercept true widths and vein orientations are unknown, and further drilling optimization is required in order to define and understand this part of the system.

The N110 Gold Corridor was identified through a structural interpretation of the Company's magnetic dataset and scattered gold intercepts, including, 3.18 g/t Au over 4.50 m in hole PEX-21-054 and 2.56 g/t Au over 3.30 m in hole PEX-21-065. The N110 mineralization is characterized by numerous veins and veinlets that occur within massive silicified Beaupre rhyolite. The majority of the holes targeting this corridor have intercepted visible gold mineralization, which is encouraging as it indicates a very fertile mineralizing fluid. The Company is conducting a review of the data and drill core with an aim to test for High Grade Zone type ore shoots within this widespread area of visible gold mineralization.

Table 1: Assay results from the Team Zone & associated 210 Gold Zone at Perron. Note that true width is currently unknown and thus core lengths are shown.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) Zone PE-23-644 26.00 26.50 0.50 3.77 0.40 ~20 1.89 Team Zone And 154.00 154.50 0.50 3.84 0.10 ~130 1.92 And 324.50 326.00 1.50 3.75 0.47 ~275 5.62 210 Gold Zone And 390.00 391.50 1.50 0.62 0.10 ~330 0.93 PE-23-645 169.00 170.50 1.50 0.88 0.10 ~145 1.32 Team Zone And 223.00 226.00 3.00 0.68 0.10 ~195 2.05 And 317.20 317.70 0.50 2.33 0.10 ~275 1.16 And 328.00 329.50 1.50 1.11 0.10 1.67 PE-23-645W1 333.50 341.00 7.50 1.38 0.42 ~285 10.37 Team Zone Including 333.50 335.00 1.50 5.83 1.70 8.75 And 354.65 355.50 0.85 2.35 0.20 ~300 2.00 And 391.50 392.00 0.50 2.38 0.40 ~340 1.19 And 398.50 399.00 0.50 1.04 0.10 0.52 PE-23-647 14.15 15.00 0.85 1.03 0.10 ~10 0.88 Team Zone And 68.50 73.00 4.50 0.85 0.10 ~60 3.84 And 124.00 125.30 1.30 0.97 0.15 ~105 1.26 And 137.50 139.70 2.20 0.96 0.24 ~120 2.10 Including 139.20 139.70 0.50 2.72 0.70 1.36 PE-23-648 26.80 28.30 1.50 6.27 0.10 ~20 9.41 Team Zone And 231.55 232.55 1.00 0.78 0.15 ~190 0.78 210 Gold Zone PE-23-649 193.00 194.60 1.60 4.67 0.48 ~175 7.47 210 Gold Zone Including 194.10 194.60 0.50 13.62 1.30 6.81 PE-23-650 40.50 45.90 5.40 1.74 0.23 ~35 9.41 Team Zone And 112.50 113.00 0.50 10.39 0.80 ~95 5.20 And 167.40 169.70 2.30 87.14 4.11 ~145 200.42 Including 167.90 168.40 0.50 394.41 18.10 197.21

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Table 2: Assay results from the N110 Gold Corridor at Perron. Note that true width is currently unknown and thus core lengths are shown.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical depth (m) Metal Factor* (g/t Au*m) Zone PEX-21-060 238,00 239,50 1,50 3,30 2,30 ~215 4,95 N110 And 314,50 323,50 9,00 0,45 1,03 ~280 4,04 PEX-22-101 195,00 198,25 3,25 3,66 0,69 ~140 11,90 N110 Including 197,75 198,25 0,50 21,79 3,10 10,90 And 285,50 291,50 6,00 0,77 0,43 ~200 4,61 PEX-22-114 288,00 294,00 6,00 4,06 1,09 ~215 24,33 N110 Including 288,00 288,50 0,50 28,01 1,00 14,01 Including 293,30 294,00 0,70 13,58 5,90 9,51 PEX-22-116 77,50 78,00 0,50 7,01 1,20 ~60 3,51 N110 And 170,00 170,50 0,50 1,17 0,40 ~130 0,59 And 241,50 243,00 1,50 1,02 0,10 ~180 1,54 PEX-22-117 175,50 178,50 3,00 0,84 0,10 ~130 2,52 N110 PEX-23-135 328,50 329,00 0,50 1,98 1,20 ~245 0,99 N110 And 466,50 467,20 0,70 5,83 1,80 ~335 4,08 PEX-23-138 160,50 161,05 0,55 1,45 0,10 ~125 0,80 N110 And 199,50 200,10 0,60 10,32 0,50 ~150 6,19 And 300,00 300,50 0,50 3,19 0,50 ~230 1,60 PEX-23-141 48,80 55,00 6,20 0,49 0,10 ~40 3,01 N110 And 340,80 341,50 0,70 2,17 1,60 ~255 1,52 PEX-23-151 131,50 133,00 1,50 1,52 0,10 ~90 2,27 N110 And 247,50 249,00 1,50 1,06 0,10 ~190 1,58 And 258,00 264,50 6,50 0,37 0,12 2,42 And 268,70 270,00 1,30 2,07 3,35 2,69 And 276,00 279,00 3,00 0,84 0,15 2,51 PEX-23-162 45,30 46,00 0,70 1,12 0,40 ~30 0,79 N110 And 180,50 181,00 0,50 2,06 0,45 ~130 1,03 And 293,50 295,00 1,50 1,59 0,10 ~215 2,39 PEX-23-165 145,50 148,30 2,80 0,54 0,29 ~100 1,50 N110 And 172,00 173,50 1,50 1,39 0,30 ~115 2,09 And 210,40 211,00 0,60 4,49 0,40 ~150 2,69 And 292,00 293,50 1,50 5,14 0,40 ~200 7,71 PEX-22-167 183,60 184,10 0,50 3,04 1,00 ~135 1,52 N110 And 250,00 250,50 0,50 1,96 0,50 ~190 0,98 PEX-23-169 16,00 17,50 1,50 1,64 0,10 ~15 2,46 N110 And 75,50 76,00 0,50 2,13 0,40 ~65 1,07 And 99,00 99,50 0,50 1,15 0,30 ~85 0,57 And 344,70 346,50 1,80 0,79 0,10 ~290 1,43 And 381,00 381,50 0,50 1,72 0,30 ~320 0,86 PEX-23-171 155,00 157,00 2,00 1,23 0,64 ~115 2,46 N110 And 196,00 196,90 0,90 1,43 0,70 ~145 1,29 And 313,45 314,50 1,05 2,00 0,30 ~230 2,10 PEX-23-172 16,00 20,50 4,50 0,73 0,10 ~10 3,29 N110 And 100,00 104,50 4,50 1,66 0,12 ~85 7,48 Including 104,00 104,50 0,50 12,09 0,30 6,05 And 210,70 211,30 0,60 3,67 1,40 ~180 2,20 And 232,70 237,00 4,30 1,55 0,16 6,66 And 236,10 237,00 0,90 6,73 0,40 6,06 And 378,50 379,00 0,50 1,53 0,10 ~320 0,77 PEX-22-174 51,00 54,50 3,50 0,82 0,13 ~40 2,86 N110 And 111,00 112,50 1,50 1,14 0,40 ~85 1,71 And 178,50 180,00 1,50 1,90 0,30 ~135 2,85

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

Figure 1. Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date, including the Team Zone, 210 Gold Zone and N110 Gold Corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/179542_b6dce8b1d47d4b03_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Geological map of 210 Gold Zone and Team Zone area of the Perron property, showing gold mineralization greater than 0.50 g/t Au. The outline of the zone identified on the map represents the surface expression of mineralization at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/179542_b6dce8b1d47d4b03_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Highlight photos of 210 Gold Zone in drillhole PE-23-649 and Team Zone in drillhole PE-23-650. Gold mineralization is associated with tension quartz-sulfide veins. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/179542_b6dce8b1d47d4b03_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Plan view of the N110 Gold Corridor from the 2021 to 2023 drilling campaign.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/179542_b6dce8b1d47d4b03_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Highlight photos of N110 Gold Zone from drillholes PEX-22-114 and PEX-23-165. Gold mineralization is associated with late quartz-sulfide veins/veinlets. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/179542_b6dce8b1d47d4b03_006full.jpg

Table 3: Team Zone & 210 Gold Zone drillhole coordinates

Hole Id Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start (m) End (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-23-644 310 -60 0 515.7 515.7 615072.5 5431039.6 350 PE-23-645 310 -60 0 331.0 331.0 615522.3 5430771.7 349 PE-23-645W1 310 -60 321 508.0 184.0 615522.3 5430771.7 349 PE-23-647 310 -60 0 502.5 502.5 615289.0 5430846.1 351 PE-23-648 310 -60 0 518.8 518.8 615111.4 5431069.1 352 PE-23-649 130 -60 0 408.0 408.0 614810.3 5431232.7 345 PE-23-650 310 -60 0 509.8 509.8 615306.6 5430896.4 352

Table 4: N110 Gold Corridor drillhole coordinates

Hole Id Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start (m) End (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PEX-21-060 174 -58 0 910.0 910.0 613073.0 5431422.9 330 PEX-22-101 200 -45 0 297.0 297.0 612647.2 5431665.2 335 PEX-22-114 230 -50 0 297.0 297.0 612800.2 5431670.8 336 PEX-22-116 190 -50 0 315.0 315.0 612725.8 5431524.7 334 PEX-22-117 190 -50 0 315.0 315.0 613156.3 5431353.0 327 PEX-23-135 205 -50 0 505.0 505.0 612643.3 5431687.5 335 PEX-23-138 205 -50 0 373.0 373.0 612417.3 5431741.8 335 PEX-23-141 205 -50 0 448.5 448.5 612501.7 5431752.8 335 PEX-23-151 294 -45 0 466.0 466.0 612663.7 5431497.8 332 PEX-23-162 205 -50 0 352.0 352.0 612688.5 5431617.8 335 PEX-23-165 24 -45 0 316.0 316.0 613130.1 5431138.3 327 PEX-22-167 205 -50 0 355.0 355.0 612822.6 5431545.1 335 PEX-23-169 30 -60 0 401.0 401.0 613213.9 5431154.4 328 PEX-23-171 205 -50 0 364.0 364.0 613176.5 5431448.0 335 PEX-23-172 65 -60 0 412.0 412.0 613214.4 5431153.8 328 PEX-22-174 198 -50 0 606.0 606.0 613070.1 5431425.3 335

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property or neighbouring projects, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

