Medgold Receives Shareholder Approval to Proposed Acquisition of Balkan Metals Corp.

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED) (FRA:1XD) ("Medgold") reports on the status of its proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Balkan Metals Corp. ("Balkan Metals"), a private British Columbia company which holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Serbia, some of which are contiguous to Medgold's existing Serbian exploration permits. With mineral rights covering close to 1,000 square kilometers, the resulting company will be the largest holder of highly prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.

We are pleased to confirm that at the annual general and special meeting of Medgold held on August 31, 2023, shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the Acquisition and related share consolidation and company name change. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the resulting company will be renamed to Electrum Metals Group Corp.

The parties are continuing to work closely to finalize the Acquisition, including completing the proposed $2.0 million non-brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts of Balkan Metals. The net proceeds of the financing will be used by the resulting issuer to fund exploration of its Serbian properties (principally, the Timok East Project) and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Trading in Medgold's common shares continues to be halted and is expected to remain halted until completion of the Acquisition.

