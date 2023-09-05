Boron One Holdings Reports Positive, Final Bulk-Scale Metallurgical Test Results from Its Piskanja Boron Project

News Highlights:

This third bulk test resulted in the production of a commercial grade Boric Acid with a 56.03% B2O3 grade, and a leach recovery rate of 87.2%.

Boron One has now received positive beneficiation results from all 3 bulk metallurgical tests conducted, demonstrating the ability to monetize the entire Piskanja Boron Deposit.

VICTORIA, September 5, 2023 - Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company dedicated to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, is pleased to report on a third and final, positive set of results from bulk-scale metallurgical testing conducted on samples from its 100% owned Piskanja Boron Property ("Piskanja"). The testing returned a commercial grade of Boric Acid (with a 56.03% B2O3 content and a leach recovery rate of 87.2%). These results meet the specifications of Boric Acid commercially produced by other leading boron producers.

With the conclusion of this final bulk metallurgical testing program, the Company has successfully demonstrated the potential for all borate mineral zones found within Piskanja (colemanite, ulexite, and mixed borates zones) to produce commercial-quality finished products on par with those found by other leading global producers, while utilizing low cost, effective beneficiation methods that deploy off-the-shelf technologies.

"We are very pleased by the results of the recent three bulk testing programs, as we have now demonstrated the ability to monetize the entire Piskanja deposit" said Tim Daniels, CEO of Boron One Holdings. "Importantly, this metallurgical work was the final external study which was needed in order to complete our Serbian compliant feasibility study. The engineering group authoring our feasibility study has confirmed that it is integrating these metallurgical results into the feasibility study, and that it will be ready for submission by the filing due date."

Highlights of metallurgical tests

Mixed borate (sodium/calcium/silica borate conglomerate): A blended sample of approximately 170 kgs, representing each of the mixed borate zones within Piskanja (with the test sample blended head grade of 28.0% B2O3, approximating that of the average mixed borate zone grade found within Piskanja overall) underwent grinding and sulfuric acid leaching, and resulted in the production of a sales-grade Boric Acid, with a 56.03% B2O3 contentand a leach recovery rate of 87.2%.

Background of the Metallurgical Testing

Boron One Holdings Inc. and its operating subsidiary, Balkan Gold, retained the services of ALS Metallurgy in Bernie, Australia to conduct a mineralogical assessment, a bench-scale metallurgical test program, and ultimately a bulk-scale testing program, on composites representing a number of the drill core intervals on borate materials originating from Boron One's Piskanja Boron Project. ALS Metallurgy is an experienced provider of metallurgical testwork to the boron industry, having worked extensively with borates from various locations globally. Materials from the 3 distinct mineral zones found at Piskanja are represented in the sampling - "colemanite zones", "ulexite zones", "mixed borate zones". The intention was to conduct lab scale testing in order to optimize the beneficiation process, which was then followed by a bulk testing program.

The lab scale testing was conducted on approximately 20 kgs of material from each of the 3 borate zones. The bulk scale testing was conducted on approximately 200 kgs from each of the same 3 zones. Testing methods utilized standard "off the shelf" industrial equipment and protocols (grinding, attrition scrubbing, screening, calcination, and/or acid leaching as appropriate) to achieve the results.

Care and attention were taken to produce samples for testing by ALS that are representative of the 3 mineral types/zones within the Piskanja Deposit. Samples were taken from across the entire footprint of Piskanja, with the blended grade of each of the 3 samples closely approximating the overall grade found with Piskanja for each mineral zone. The samples tested by ALS are comprised of both ¼ cores and crushed rejects from previous assaying. No refining/upgrading/concentrating was performed on any samples prior to shipping to ALS.

In total, 602 samples, totaling 658 kgs are included in the testing, which incorporate all 12 ore bodies at Piskanja, the 3 mineral types, and 560.88 meters of drill intervals, that are represented in the Company's Mineral Resource Estimate (published June 24, 2022).

About the Piskanja Boron Project

Piskanja is Boron One Holdings Inc.'s wholly owned boron deposit with a Measured Mineral Resource of 1.39 million tonnes (averaging 35.59% B 2 O 3 ), an Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.48 million tonnes (averaging 34.05% B 2 O 3 ), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 284.7 thousand tonnes (averaging 39.59% B 2 O 3 ), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), as disclosed in the Company's report titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, June 24, 2022". The responsible person for the PEA and the Mineral Resource Estimate contained within, is Prof. Miodrag Banješevi? PhD. P.Geo, EurGeol, a Qualified Person in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Boron One Holdings Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture:BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin:EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB:ERVFF

Qualified Persons

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, Piskanja Project Field Manager, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Boron One's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including its plans for advancing the Company's Piskanja Project through to an exploitation license. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while mineral resources are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780160/boron-one-holdings-reports-positive-final-bulk-scale-metallurgical-test-results-from-its-piskanja-boron-project