Kraken Energy to Present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference Mining Day

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce that Matthew Schwab, Kraken Energy CEO, is scheduled to present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference on September 19th, 2023 at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET). More details below.

This year's Kinvestor Days is a 2-day virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the mining and technology industries. Hosted by Kin Communications president Arlen Hansen, presenting companies will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Register for free today and reserve your spot to hear from Matthew and other key executives as they discuss the latest in mining, battery metals, and technology.

Presentation Details:

Date: September 19, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET

Presenter: Matthew Schwab, CEO

Register now at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6316911734286/WN_T-UkYKxYR66v8mUFoVsxGw

About Kraken Energy Corp.:

Kraken Energy Corp. is a new energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres) and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

For more information about the Company, please visit; www.krakenenergycorp.com.

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences:

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc., a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit www.kinvestor.net.

