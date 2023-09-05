Decade Announces Extension to Copper Discovery at the Nobody Knows Copper Project and Surface Discovery at Treasure Mountain, Terrace BC

Stewart, September 5, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has continued to core significant copper sulphide mineralization intercepts from the recently discovered Nobody Knows No 2 zone at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

Nobody Knows:

Diamond drilling 50 m east from the initial discovery drilling continues to intersect thick intervals of copper sulphides in felsic volcanic flow rocks.

1000m of drilling has been completed in 8 drill holes.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

Rocks hosting the copper mineralization present have been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite) in the fault gouge.

During soil sampling, new zones of copper mineralization located.

Surface exploration on the Treasure Mtn portion of the property 20 km east has located a new 10m wide zone of bornite mineralization with photos attached discussed below.

Nobody Knows Core Photos:

Bornite and Chalcocite in DDH-23-NB-8

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_001full.jpg

The above photos show high grade bornite mineralization and associated chalcocite in DDH-NB-23-8

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_002full.jpg





Copper mineralization in felsic flow rocks in DDH-23-NB-8 is shown 70 m below surface



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_003full.jpg

Treasure Mountain Update

On the Treasure Mountain Property 20 km east, work has located a wide zone of malachite stained (copper carbonate) felsic volcanic flows with stringers of high grade bornite mineralization. Work indicates a minimum of 10 m of copper bearing rocks. Previous to this years work on Treasure Mountain, a total of 22 known copper showings were indicated. The Purdex has been explored in the past with the best result being A 26 metre surface chip sample assaying 2.44 per cent copper and 0.4 grams per tonne silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1965).

New zone of copper mineralization on Treasure Mountain claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_004full.jpg

10 m wide zone of Malachite stain volcanic felsic bed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_005full.jpg

The core is being logged and diamond sawn based on lithologies and/or mineralization with assay results to be released as received

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/179521_c5aac75d44cdbaf6_006full.jpg

All samples will be submitted to the ALS prep Labs in Terrace BC with analysis to be completed in Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

