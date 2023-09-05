Menü Artikel
Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LOS ANGELES, September 5, 2023 - Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO of Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:EMPR)OTCQX:EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments, according to the company's website (see here: https://empressroyalty.com/)

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UUELsf6Pk4)

Empress Royalty will also be attending at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

About Empress Royalty

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models. For more information about Empress Royalty, please visit: https://empressroyalty.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

