TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 - Franco-Nevada Corp. is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Board member Randall Oliphant on September 1, 2023. Mr. Oliphant was a founding director of Franco-Nevada at its initial public offering in 2007 and played a key role in the Company's growth and success over the past 16 years. He will be greatly missed by all at Franco-Nevada.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passing-of-randall-oliphant-301917955.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corp.