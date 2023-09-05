Sego Resources - Resignation of CFO, Director

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") announces the resignation of Director and CFO Selina Tribe, PhD, P.Geo. Selina has accepted a position with Natural Resources Canada and will be based in Ottawa, Ontario. We wish to thank Selina for all the hard work, support and dedication she has given to SEGO over the years. Congratulations and best wishes for continuing success in your new role with Natural Resources Canada in Ottawa!

Brent Petterson, Sego's accountant, will assume the role of CFO of the Company.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO

(604) 682-2933

Or toll free 1-866-683-2933

ceo@segoresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

