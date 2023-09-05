VR Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, September 5, 2023 - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:VRR) (FSE:5VR) (OTC:VRRCF), the "Company" or "VR", is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday August 31, 2023.

A total of 46,629,676 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 40.92% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favor of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

I. The number of directors of the Company was fixed at four (4);

II. The members elected to the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year are as follows:

• Darin Wagner, Chairman;

• Michael Gunning;

• Craig Lindsay;

• Keith Inman.

III. Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year;

IV. Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Long Term Incentive Plan.

V. Approval of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan by Disinterested Shareholders.

The Company looks forward to executing and reporting on its exploration plans going forward through the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada, and most recently, a kimberlite breccia pipe discovery and field in northern Ontario. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is well financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Michael H. Gunning"

Dr. Michael H. Gunning, PhD, PGeo

President & CEO

