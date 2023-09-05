Damara Announces Financing for up to $250,000

September 5 - Damara Gold Corp. (TSXV:DMR) ("Damara" or the "Company"), is please to announce it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for up to 8,333,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.03 per unit ("Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Proceeds").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 for 24 months from closing.

The Company may pay finders' fees of 5% cash and 5% finders warrants ("Finder Warrant"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 for 24 months from closing on the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of closing.

It is anticipated 75% of the proceeds will be used for exploration expenditures related to the Placer Mountain project located near Princeton, British Columbia (the "Program"), 10% will be used for management fees for officers of the Company and 15% will be used to provide working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Program will include the continuation of trenching and channel sampling on the 1.5km x 600m Au soil geochem anomaly at the Kodiak zone where prospecting completed in 2020 had located several areas with float samples assaying up to 70 g/t Au. Due to the excessive rain encountered in the 2021 field season, these target areas which were located in topographically low areas could not be accessed by back hoe at the time. It is anticipated that chip sampling of bed rock exposed by trenching this fall, could identify gold bearing structures which, elsewhere on this Project have already shown significant Au and Ag intersections.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Dr. Gerald G. Carlson, PhD, PEng, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this release.

About Damara

Damara Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture listed mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of the Placer Mountain Gold Property, located in Princeton, BC, held by 84%/16% JV with Universal Copper Ltd. Damara's Board of Directors is seasoned in the mineral exploration industry with extensive and successful international experience.

