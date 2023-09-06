Gatos Silver Announces Date for Release of Updated Cerro Los Gatos Life of Mine Plan and Investor Call

VANCOUVER, Sept. 05, 2023 - Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") announces that it will report an updated mineral reserve estimate, mineral resource estimate and life of mine plan (together, the "2023 Updates") for the Cerro Los Gatos Mine after North American markets close on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2023 Updates on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Listen-Only Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/533876347

Direct Event Registration Link (for Analysts only): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/GLfrdqKt

Dial-In Number (for Analysts only): 1 (888) 330-2398 or 1 (240) 789-2709; press # to access an operator



An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at: https://gatossilver.com within 24 hours.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the Los Gatos Joint Venture ("LGJV"), the Company is primarily focused on operating the Cerro Los Gatos mine and on growth and development of the Los Gatos district. The LGJV includes approximately 103,000 hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

