Carolina Rush to Drill the Brewer Gold-Copper Project

Toronto, September 6, 2023 - Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Carolina Rush" or the "Company") will commence a 2,000 meter core drilling program during the first week of October at its flagship Brewer gold and copper project in South Carolina. Drilling will focus on expanding mineralization identified during the prior drill program beneath the historic pit, and will follow up on the new discovery south of the former mine as well as new targets.

"The Carolina Rush technical team, led by Exploration Manager and Senior Geologist Patrick Quigley with Senior Technical Advisor Keith Laskowski, have finalized our strategy and plan for follow-up drilling at Brewer," said Layton Croft, Carolina Rush President and CEO. "We intend to build on exceptional results from our initial phase of drilling in 2020-2021 (see video summarizing our drilling to date: https://youtu.be/eeJFrY46X9w?si=tepVYx9xzOxaonBh). Drill targets are based on the evaluation of high quality geological, geochemical and geophysical data."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenneth C. Brown has been appointed a strategic advisor to Carolina Rush. A North Carolina native, Mr. Brown brings relevant entrepreneurial skills, business expertise and local knowledge to the Company's strategic advisory group.

The Company has also granted an aggregate 2,000,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years, to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corp. (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship project is the 396.6 hectare past-producing Brewer Gold Mine Property, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6 hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6 hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

