Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

TORONTO, September 6, 2023 - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the piloting operation for the Penco Module project. The Company processed a total of 120 tonnes of ionic clays and produced approximately 107 kilograms of wet high purity Heavy Rare Earth Elements ("HREE") concentrate. The technical results will be published during the fourth quarter ("Q4") of 2023.

Ramón Barúa (Aclara's Chief Executive Officer) commented:

"The continuous operation of the pilot plant has been a great success for the Company. Not only has it enabled us to attain technical validation for our groundbreaking Circular Mineral Harvesting process within the Penco Module, but it has also emerged as our primary means of showcasing the exceptional sustainability aspects of our project to our local community, authorities, investors, and other stakeholders that are part of our story. The piloting operation has also been a pivotal element of our commercial strategy, resulting in the production of representative product samples that we are currently dispatching to more than ten separation companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia."

Pilot Plant Operation

The pilot plant successfully adhered to the design parameters for an uninterrupted three-month period from June to August 2023.

Operation throughput reached 90 kg per hour and operated continuously 24 hours per day

A total of 120 tonnes were processed during the 3-month period. 80 tonnes of ionic clays were extracted from the Victoria Sur orebody and 40 tonnes from Victoria Norte

A total of 107 kilograms of high-purity HREE concentrate was produced

High-purity HREE concentrate samples are currently being dispatched to more than ten separation firms located across the United States, Europe, and Asia. This initiative aims to validate product specifications and assess its suitability for their respective separation technologies.

Throughout the operation, we had the privilege of hosting over two hundred visitors, with more than half of them being community leaders, and the remainder comprising investors, authorities, academic institutions, private enterprises, media representatives, and business associations. The pilot operation served as an illuminating showcase of the primary sustainability aspects inherent in our Circular Mineral Harvesting process.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources. Its primary project is located in the BioBio Region of southern Chile. The company is dedicated to developing its mineral resources through a project known as the Penco Module. This module encompasses an area of approximately 600 hectares and contains ionic clays that are rich in heavy rare earth elements.

Currently, Aclara Resources is primarily focused on the development, construction, and future operation of the Penco Module. The goal is to establish a processing plant that will produce a heavy rare earth concentrate. This concentrate will be generated by processing clays obtained from nearby deposits.

Aclara's extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The company utilizes 100% recycled water and minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a fertilizer, and harmful radionuclides are not produced.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Penco Module, the company intends to identify further opportunities for increasing rare earth element production. This will involve intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the company's concessions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements withregard to: the expectations of the Company's management as to the operation of the pilot plant and expected success resulting therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expresslyrequired under applicable securities laws.

