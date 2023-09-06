Grid Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mineral Resource Estimate

Donner Lake Lithium Property Southeastern Manitoba Canada

TORONTO, September 6, 2023 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") reported today that it has filed a technical report, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), with respect to a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") for the Donner Lake :Lithium Property . The title of the Report is Mineral Resource Estimate for the Donner Lake Lithium Property Manitoba, Canada. The report was authored by Rohan Millar B.Sc. P.Geo. - SGS Geological Consulting; Faisal Saheed B.Sc. P.Geo. - SGS Geological Consulting; and Ian Ward P. Eng.- Ian Ward Consulting Services.

Grid announced the results of the Mineral Resource Estimate on July 18, 2023. Complete details of the mineral resource estimate (6.81 million tonnes grading 1.29% Li2O Inferred ) were contained in the Grid press release dated July 18, 2023. The technical report is filed at www.sedar.com and can be viewed or downloaded there.

Primero Engineering Scope

The Company also today announced the that scope of work with Primero Engineering on the reconfiguring of the True North Gold Mill in Bissett Manitoba for the processing of spodumene from Donner Lake is well underway with the results of the engagement expected to be provided to Grid in October 2023. In conjunction with the Primero engagement a new metallurgical test program has commenced with XPS Expert Process Solutions laboratory in Falconbridge, Ontario. The results of the metallurgical test program will provide critical information to be incorporated in the design of a spodumene mill circuit at True North.

Dave Peck P.Geo. has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is an exploration and development company focused on its lithium projects located in southeastern Manitoba. The Company currently holds a 75 % joint venture project interest in the Donner Lake Lithium Property and a 100% project interest in the Falcon West Lithium Project. Grid also has a portfolio of early to advanced stage base metal deposits in southeastern Manitoba.

