EGR Exploration Announces New Director and AGM Results

Vancouver, September 6, 2023 - EGR Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:EGR) ("EGR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of David Suda to the Board of Directors. The Company is also announcing the resignation of Dorian (Dusty) L. Nicol. EGR is also announcing the results from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held September 1, 2023.

Board of Director Changes

Shareholders at the recently held AGM have approved the appointment of Mr. David Suda as a director of EGR Exploration. This decision was made following Mr. Dusty Nicol not standing for re-election. The Board wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Nicol for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his time as a director and wishes him well in the future. Messrs., Daniel Rodriguez, Owen Garfield, Sven Gollan and David Stevenson were also re-elected to the Board at the AGM.

Mr. Suda is currently CEO of American Future Fuel Corp., and a Director of Mich Resources Ltd. Mr. Suda has 16 years of capital markets experience, and expertise in corporate strategy, capital raising, sustainability performance and marketing. Previously. Mr. Suda was Managing Director at both Beacon Securities Limited, a global investment bank, and Paradigm Capital, a research investment dealer. Mr. Suda is a graduate, with honours, of York University where he earned a bachelor's degree in environmental studies.

CEO Comments

Daniel Rodriguez, CEO & Director, said, "I am very pleased to welcome Dave to the Board of Directors. He brings years of experience in Canadian and international capital markets from many transactions successfully completed during his time with two well-known Toronto-based investment banks. I look forward to working with Dave as we continue to grow EGR. I also want to thank Dusty for his time and wisdom he brought to the team, and we wish him well on his current and future endeavours."

AGM Results

The Company held its AGM on September 1, 2023. A total of 10,091,062 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 25.1% of outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of the auditor, and the new stock option plan.

About EGR Exploration Ltd.

EGR Exploration Ltd. is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 40,255 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information contact:

Daniel Rodriguez

CEO & Director

Phone: (604) 353-4080

Email: drodriguez@egrexploration.com

