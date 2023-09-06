Brixton Metals Yields up to 16.7% Copper, 52.5 g/t Gold and 4120 g/t Silver from Initial 2023 Surface Sampling Results at the Metla Target and the West Target, Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 06, 2023 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report new assay results from surface rock and soil samples collected in 2023 on the Metla & West Targets as well as additional regional targets across the Thorn Project. The Metla and West Targets, are two of Brixton's 14 currently recognized copper-gold-silver targets at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.



Geochemical Highlights

18 rock grab samples yielded greater than 1% copper with 11 samples yielding greater than 5% copper at the West Target 4 rock grab samples assayed greater than 10.0% Cu Sample D200955 assayed 16.7% Cu, 327 g/t Ag, and 0.1 g/t Au Sample D200956 assayed 16.3% Cu, 817 g/t Ag, and 0.2 g/t Au Sample D200326 assayed 16.2% Cu, 725 g/t Ag, and 0.1 g/t Au

9 rock grab samples yielded greater than 5 g/t Au and 6 rock grab samples assayed greater than 1% Cu at the Metla Target 4 rock grab samples assayed greater than 10 g/t Au Sample D200670 and D200671 assayed 52.5 g/t Au and 51.7 g/t Au respectively Sample D200532 assayed 38.4 g/t Au, 973 g/t Ag and 0.3% Cu Sample D200674 assayed 4.2% Cu, 43.7 g/t Ag and 0.19 g/t Au Sample D200609 assayed 3.8% Cu and 42.7 g/t Ag Sample D200261 assayed 4120 g/t Ag, 9.02 g/t Au and 1.2% Cu



Rock grab sample D200444 assayed 19.9 g/t gold and 138 g/t silver and sample D200287 assayed 15.2 g/t Au and 23.8 g/t Ag at the Trapper Gold Target



Rock grab sample D200553 assayed 3.4% Cu and D200335 assayed 1.5% Cu at the East Target



Chairman & CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, "Classic boots on the ground work continues to identify new mineralized outcrop on a regular basis on the Thorn Project with lots of ground yet to cover. We are looking forward the completion of the 2023 geochemistry program aiding in new drill targets for next season."

2023 Summary

The 2023 exploration season on the Thorn Project started mid-May and remains ongoing, with surface geochemical sampling being conducted across multiple target zones to date. Regional fieldwork has been focused on advancing early-stage exploration targets such as the Metla, North, and Bing Targets with the goal of generating drill-ready targets for the 2024 field season. Additionally, reconnaissance geochemical sampling has also been completed on multiple regional exploration target areas across the 2,863 km² project to test new areas for potential porphyry and epithermal style mineralization. While the majority of 2023 assay results are yet to be received, highlights from initial assay results are reported herein for the Metla, West, North, Bing, and Trapper targets.

Figure 1. Location Map of the Thorn Project with Copper Geochemistry.





West Target

The West Target is located approximately 5km southwest of Thorn Camp and 6km west of Brixton's Camp Creek Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target and hosts significant copper-silver mineralization. Assay results from 2023 surface rock grab samples have returned 18 samples greater than 1.0% copper, including 11 samples greater than 5.0% copper. Highlights from recent assays include, 16.7% copper and 327 g/t Ag from sample D200955, 16.3 % copper and 817 g/t Ag from sample D200956, as well as 16.2% copper and 725 g/t Ag from sample D200326 sampled from semi-massive quartz-base metal sulphide veins hosted in a propylitic altered quartz-hornblende diorite. Additional work is ongoing at West Target to further define the extents of the mineralization and determine the potential for porphyry copper mineralization in the area.

Figure 2. Location Map of the West Target with Copper Geochemistry.





Metla Target

The Metla Target claims were acquired by Brixton in 2020 and is an early-stage porphyry-epithermal target located 25km southeast of Thorn Camp. A large geochemical sampling program completed in 2022 field season returned significant assay results for both gold and copper. See NR dated 'January 23rd, 2023'. Fieldwork in 2023 has focused on expanding upon 2022 results and highlights from initial assay results are listed in Table 2, including 52.5 g/t Au and 51.7 g/t Au from surface samples D200670 and D200671 collected form polymetallic quartz veins hosted in a foliated quartz-diorite. Additional results include 4.5% Cu and 3.8% Cu from samples D200674 and D200609 collected from quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins. Geological mapping and geochemical sampling are ongoing across the Metla Target which continue to broaden the copper-gold mineralized footprint and scale potential in this area.

Figure 3. Location Map of the Metla Target with Gold & CopperGeochemistry.





North Target

The North Target is located approximately 10km north of Thorn Camp and is actively being explored for its porphyry Cu-Mo-Au potential. The target hosts a similar geological setting to the Camp Creek porphyry Target. Surface rock, soil and talus fines samples have been collected over a 60 km² area, expanding upon historic work and testing new areas to help focus future exploration efforts including geological mapping. Initial assays received to date from rock grab samples and soil samples are highlighted in Figure 4.

Figure 4. Location Map of the North Target with Gold & Copper Geochemistry.

Bing Zone - East Target

The Bing Zone is approximately an 18 km² area within the East Target located 50km southeast of Thorn Camp and was recently acquired by Brixton in 2022. Historic work on the target included geological mapping, surface geochemical sampling and diamond drilling which had identified a broad area of porphyry-copper style mineralization. As the majority of Bing has limited outcrop, fieldwork has focused on extending soil sampling grids to help define focus areas for exploration. Recent and historic soil sampling has identified a 3x4 km area of anomalous copper mineralization with high porphyry index indicator elements. The initial assay results from surface rock and soil samples are illustrated in Figure 5.

Figure 5. Location Map of the Bing Zone, East Target with Gold & Copper Geochemistry.





Trapper Gold Target

The Trapper Gold Target is an intermediate-sulphidation epithermal target and has been one of the main focus areas for drilling since 2021. The 2023 drill program has been ongoing since late-June targeting larger step out areas as well as more proximal infill step outs to the main mineralized zone. While 2023 drill hole assays are pending, some initial surface rock grab samples have been received. The majority of 2023 fieldwork at Trapper has focused on sampling areas outside of the main drilling zone to assist future drill targeting as well as test nearby areas for a potential porphyry-related source to the Trapper mineralization. Highlights from initial assays received to date are listed in Table 3 and Figure 6 and include 19.9 g/t Au, 138 g/t Ag and 0.2% Cu from sample D200444 and 15.2 g/t Au and 23.8 g/t Ag from sample D200287.

Figure 6. Location Map of the Trapper gold Target with Gold Geochemistry.

Table 1. 2023 West Target Surface Sampling Highlights.



Sample Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) D200955 16.7 0.1 327 D200956 16.3 0.2 817 D200326 16.2 0.1 725 D200560 11.3 0.1 609 D200654 9.9 <0.1 265 D200323 8.8 <0.1 952 D200491 8.6 0.4 536 D200557 6.9 0.1 215 D200559 5.4 <0.1 312 D200556 5.1 0.2 791 D200558 5 <0.1 127 D200554 3.7 0.2 199 D200325 2.4 0.1 405 D200555 2.4 0.2 323 D200327 2.1 <0.1 36.4 D200324 1.9 0.1 474 D200561 1.8 0.1 486 D200562 1.6 0.1 233 D200330 0.9 0.1 116 D200329 0.8 0.1 18.4 D200322 0.3 <0.1 15 D200492 0.1 0.2 34.9 D200328 <0.1 <0.1 47.3 D200321 <0.1 0.1 54.2



Table 2. 2023 Metla Surface Sampling Highlights.

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) D200670 52.5 116 <0.1 D200671 51.7 170 <0.1 D200532 38.4 973 0.3 D200535 18.4 153 0.1 D200621 9.02 4120 1.2 D200448 6.5 26.3 <0.1 D200668 5.6 5.2 <0.1 D200534 5.1 103 0.2 D200622 1.5 9.5 <0.1 D200673 0.24 19.9 1.7 D200533 0.21 5.7 0.6 D200674 0.19 43.7 4.2 D200669 0.18 1.8 0.2 D200672 0.11 0.6 <0.1 D200623 0.09 2.61 2.1 D200488 0.09 0.3 <0.1 D200490 0.05 20.9 0.3 D200619 0.03 9.4 1.1 D200489 0.03 0.6 <0.1 D200609 0.02 42.7 3.8



Table 3. 2023 Trapper Surface Sampling Highlights.

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) D200444 19.9 138 0.2 D200287 15.2 23.8 <0.1 D200288 5.6 24.9 <0.1 D200443 4.6 33 0.1 D200446 3.4 11 <0.1 D200316 3.3 36 0.1 D200706 3 46.3 0.1 D200744 2.8 3.5 <0.1 D200703 2.2 7.3 <0.1 D200702 2.2 5.9 <0.1 D200704 1.0 5.2 <0.1





Rocks collected are select grab samples of mineralized outcrops within each of the target areas and do not represent the entire target.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, "We are very encouraged to see the positive initial results results from our 2023 geochemical sampling programs across many of our regional exploration targets and we look forward to completing additional follow-up work and receiving the bulk of the assay results expected in the months to come."

Rock samples were prepared by ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT and assayed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish.

Figure 7. West Target Grab Samples.





Figure 8. Metla Target Grab Samples.

2023 Thorn Project Regional Exploration Targets

While the main focus for 2023 as been on high priority target definition, additional fieldwork has been conducted across multiple target zones including the South, Central, Moly Valley, Icy and Val targets, as well new target areas that have seen limited or no previous exploration work on the Thorn Project. Assay results are pending for the majority of surface geochemical sampling and the 2023 drilling and fieldwork programs are projected to continue until early to mid-October. Brixton aims to advance its current drill targets while developing the project-wide district scale potential for mineralized deposits related to porphyry and epithermal environments at Thorn.

About the Thorn Project

The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in northwestern British Columbia at the northern trend of the Golden Triangle, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration.

Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate assay results are well correlated, and it is the Qualified Person's opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Core samples were taken between 0.5m and 2.5m intervals based on lithology and mineralization. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 2022 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ?analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. where they can earn up to 75% interest), the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC and the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

