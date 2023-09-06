Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Vancouver, September 6, 2023 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive legal update regarding the Company's Sunnyside project in Arizona. The United States District Court for the District of Arizona has issued an order denying the Plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction that sought to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. While the Plaintiffs can appeal the Judge's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Company has no information as to whether this will occur. The United States Forest Service has notified the Company that the Sunnyside Plan of Operations is expected to be approved in the coming days. Barksdale will provide an update once the approved Plan of Operations is in hand.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled that the Judge ruled in our favor and denied the Plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented us from drilling at Sunnyside. It is our expectation that mobilization will begin on September 15 and drilling will commence shortly thereafter. We look forward to tackling the Phase I Sunnyside drilling program of ~16,000 meters (50,000 feet) in accordance with our rigorous permitting guidelines."

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

