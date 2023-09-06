Ridgeline Minerals Expands Big Blue Property Position by 33%

Vancouver, September 6, 2023 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of an additional one hundred and forty-one ("141") Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lode claims (2,913 acres) at the Big Blue project ("Big Blue" or "Project") in Elko County, Nevada. Big Blue now comprises 502 contiguous lode claims totaling 10,168 acres or 41 square kilometers ("km") (Figure 1), and is 100% owned by the Company with no underlying work commitments or royalty obligations. The property includes the past producing Delker Mine and Skarn Hill Adit, which collectively produced a reported 94,434 pounds of copper ("Cu") at an average grade of 6.2% Cu between 1916-19171 (Figure 1). The Project has not seen a sustained exploration effort in decades and exhibits excellent potential to make new porphyry copper and Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") style polymetallic discoveries.

The property expansion followed the Company's recently announced acquisition of an extensive historical database for Big Bluesee (August 24, 2023 press release HERE), which has highlighted additional geophysical targets located to the northwest of the original claim block. This kilometer-scale target exhibits overlapping gravity and magnetic geophysics anomalies and is interpreted as a potential porphyry signature that may be the deeper source to the known Cu-skarn mineralization outcropping at the historical Delker Mine (Figure 2). As a result, Ridgeline staked all open and locatable claims surrounding the porphyry target and will continue advancing Big Blue towards a maiden drill program in 2024.

Chad Peters, President & CEO, commented, "Big Blue continues to be a rapidly evolving project in our exploration pipeline. Our team is very encouraged by the scale of the geophysical anomaly's located on our new claim block, which suggests potential for a blind porphyry copper target at depth and distal CRD targets along strike. Until now, the Delker area has never been explored as a consolidated porphyry district and with this expansion we now control a target-rich land position with a robust geologic dataset to support our exploration model. We will continue to advance low-cost targeting and permitting initiatives through the remainder of this year while we prepare for a maiden drill campaign in 2024."

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The Project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which produced a reported 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% Cu between 1916-19171 and shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project. Mineralization occurs as outcropping, high-grade Cu occurrences located proximal to northeast trending felsic dikes that are interpreted as the zoned manifestations off a potential porphyry source, located in the northwest corner of the Big Blue property. Importantly, this target has never been drill-tested. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu ± Au-Ag mineralization, with potential to discover polymetallic, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization as the system zones outward over 6 kilometers of strike towards the Medicine Springs project. This target model is analogous to the Butte Valley porphyry Cu-Au system, which is inferred to be the source of CRD mineralization at the Company's nearby Selena project. Big Blue is 100% owned by the Company and is comprised of a total of 41 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that has seen limited exploration since the early 1900's and will benefit from Ridgeline's systematic approach to discovery (view Ridgeline's Corporate Deck HERE).

Figure 1: Plan view map showing the location of the 141 new claims (shaded blue) staked by Ridgeline to increase claims by ~33% to 502 contiguous lode claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/179674_1f511761d4096991_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan view map on the left showing reduced to pole ("RTP") airborne magnetics highlighting kilometer scale magnetic "highs" at both the Delker Mine and to the northwest on Ridgeline's new claims. The map on the right shows Residual Gravity with a coincident high over proposed porphyry centers. Gravity also highlights a lower amplitude anomaly interpreted as a northeast trending structural corridor that trends southwest to the historical Golden Pipe mine (Ag-Pb-Zn) owned by Reyna Silver.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/179674_1f511761d4096991_003full.jpg

To view X-Section A-A' showing magnetics anomaly beneath the Delker Mine, click HERE.

To view plan view maps showing Total Horizontal Gradient Magnetics and Residual gravity, click HERE.

QAQC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5 g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 204km² exploration portfolio across six projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

