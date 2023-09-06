Strong Graphite Assay Results Announced by Green Battery Minerals

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.
The Zone 1 deposit lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Company believes its Zone 1 deposit, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics with the Zone 1 deposit being one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world.
The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totaling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.
In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)
