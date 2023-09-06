Manning Ventures Begins Phase One Exploration at the Snap, Crackle, Pop and Pow Lithium Projects

Vancouver, September 6, 2023 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun a first phase reconnaissance program consisting of ground mapping and sampling on its newly acquired district-scale portfolio of exploration projects situated in the Leaf River lithium camp. Leaf River is located 200 km WSW of the community of Kuujjiaq, QC (Figure 1). The four separate projects, named "Snap", "Crackle", "Pop" and "Pow", comprise a combined 65,785-hecatres (1,426 mineral claims). Several companies are now active in the area with multiple large land acquisitions having taken place in recent months.

A geological and prospecting team from GroundTruth Exploration is targeting areas that comprise some of the highest (99% percentile) lithium, cesium, and rubidium lake sediment anomalies in the entire Government du Quebec lake sediment database (SIGÉOM) (Figure 2).

"We're happy to work with Shawn Ryan and his team at GroundTruth on these highly prospective projects," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The Leaf River area is an emerging lithium camp and we're pleased to be in on the ground floor. Companies already operating in the area are reporting excellent results. The projects possess a solid foundation of compelling data that warrants detailed exploration programs. There's a lot of ground to cover and we will be working steadily on our Leaf River assets in the comings months. This is an exciting opportunity for Manning and we're pleased to begin the first phase work so quickly," continued Mr. Klenman.



Figure 1: Location of Snap, Crackle and Pop Lithium Projects, Quebec, Canada



Figure 2: Lake sediment values, Leaf River Lithium Camp, Quebec

Geology across all claim blocks consists of a mix of leucotonalites, granodiorites, granites, paragneiss, amphibolites, gabbros, and basalts. The magnetic data highlights NW and WNW trending structures which make excellent pathways for fractionating fertile parental melts.

Other companies active in the Leaf River Camp include Discovery Lithium (formerly ISM Resources), Max Power Mining, Eureka Lithium and Targa Exploration (Figure 3).



Figure 3: Manning project locations and neighboring companies in the Leaf River Lithium Camp

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., (OGQ # 1971) who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Manning

Manning is a lithium-focused exploration and development company operating in Canada. Manning's project portfolio includes the Bounty Lithium Project, located in Quebec, and the Dipole Lithium Project, located in Newfoundland, in addition to over 65,000-hectares of highly prospective ground in the emerging Leaf River Lithium Camp, locating in Northern Quebec.

