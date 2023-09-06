DIOS Exploration Welcomes Mr. Jean-David Moore to Its Advisory Board

MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2023 - DIOS Exploration Inc. (DIOS) (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to DIOS' Advisory Board. Jean-David (JD) Moore is a long-term shareholder of DIOS and owns 12 million shares of DIOS. He was instrumental in the decision by DIOS to expand its exploration focus to include lithium projects.



Mr. Moore has been a consultant to several mineral exploration companies during the past two decades and has developed a strong relationship network in the industry. He's actually a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., Focus Mining Corporation and Green Canada Corporation, and advisor for Puma Exploration Inc. He also holds large holdings in several exploration companies with very notable success to his pedigree.

Mr. Moore earned an undergraduate degree in Forestry Engineering and a master's degree from Laval University in Québec. He is a member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Québec (OIFQ). As a forestry scientist, he has published more than 70 scientific publications in international journals.

Mr. Moore stated: "I am very proud to join the DIOS' team as an advisor. I am confident that the systematic and scientific approach behind the DIOS' lithium project selection significantly enhances the chances DIOS will make important discoveries in the James Bay area."

About Dios Exploration Inc.

DIOS is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on lithium and gold-copper in James Bay glacial lands, with 1,275 wholly-owned claims for 66,700 hectares (667 sq. km) without any royalties along major greenstone belt geological contact in Eeyou Istchee, including East-Clarkie, LeCaron, Lithium Nord, Nemiscau North, Pontax North Lithium Properties and Au33-Lithium33 lithium-gold, K2 Copper-Gold, and 33 Carats gold properties, all in renowned mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The strength of DIOS's lithium projects lies in their prospective location in James Bay Eeyou Istchee along a major greenstone belt geological structure also home to Newmont's Eleonore gold mine. DIOS's strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terranes, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to DIOS' strict CSR guidelines.

