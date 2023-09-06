Triple Point Congratulates Newfoundland and Labrador's Successful Wind/Hydrogen Developers

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point" or the "Company"), a leading provider of clean energy underground storage solutions, congratulates the four wind/hydrogen developers that received Crown Land application approvals from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on August 30, 2023.

Triple Point CEO, Julie Lemieux said, "We are excited to see this important advancement in the development of a world-class wind/hydrogen hub for the province. With Fischell's Dome - the only proven salt dome on the east coast of North America able to store large volumes of hydrogen and support the electrical grid with compressed air - Triple Point can provide unique energy storage options to support the economics of these projects."

As part of its Project Nujio'qonik GH2 Environmental Assessment Statement, World Energy GH2 is considering Fischell's Dome as an energy storage technology that will provide a compressed air energy storage and back-up power supply solution. Fischell's Dome is perfectly located outside of Stephenville, close deep-water ports. When developed, the Fischell's Dome will offer safe, reliable, and affordable clean energy storage.

The ability to store vast quantities of hydrogen for months and provide electricity through compressed air technology using salt caverns is pivotal in the development of a green energy hub in Newfoundland and Labrador. Triple Point is now advancing the engineering of its first salt caverns to evaluate the timing and alignment with the aggressive schedules of proponents.

"We are committed to leveraging Fischell's immense storage capacity for hydrogen and compressed air, helping address wind or grid irregularities," added Lemieux. "Fischell's Dome will be able to store excess renewable energy when energy demand is low and use it to generate energy when demand is high. The ability to supply energy when the wind blows too little or during maintenance of equipment, ensures constant delivery to de-risks off-take agreements."

The Company will continue working with the local communities and Indigenous groups and collaborate with newly confirmed proponents. The main objectives are to better define operational requirements for the Fischell's Salt Dome project ensuring its requirements meet or exceed end user needs as well as environmental and safety standards.

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

Triple Point Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based company focused on developing clean energy storage solutions for the growing hydrogen economy. The Company aims to provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective storage solutions for renewable energy sources. Triple Point is committed to working with local communities and stakeholders to promote sustainable development practices that benefit everyone. Triple Point is part of the transition to a sustainable energy future. Website

Qualified Person

Marty Henning, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

