Steadright Commences Summer Exploration on RAM District Size Nickel-Copper- Cobalt Potential

September 6th - Huntsville, ONT. - Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steadright's exploration team has commenced its exploration program on the highly prospective RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec, which is associated with Nickel-Copper-Cobalt- PGE mineralization.

The RAM project has a strike length of over 9km on the "Main Block" area and a 2km splay with both over 500 meters wide and open at depth. The entire strike length currently contains, "Drill Ready" targets based on the alignment of the magnetic, gravity, ground and airborne EM anomalies coincident with identified geological targets.

The first phase of the exploration program includes prospecting the old INCO workings on the West side of the RAM property, which was recommended at the time by INCO Geologists to follow up on the Ni, Cu, Co, PGE potential, along with exploring the newly acquired RAM Nord property. Environmental studies and drilling are presently being discussed for this season as the area of the Gaspe Bay stays warmer for longer extending the possible drilling season until mid-December.

The RAM Property is a model for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulphides, which suggest deposits formed by segregation of immiscible sulphide-melt from a silicate-host magma. These deposits evolve via processes such as magma mixing, rapid cooling, differentiation and contamination (sulphur sources).



Click Image To View Full Size

(RAM) Project area showing historic drilling (Black) 3D Modeling 9km Strike Length

Robert Palkovits, V.P. of Exploration for Steadright notes, "Strategically, the geological environment can host deposits such as that found at Voisey's Bay, NL, or as Talon Resources (TSX: TLO) and Polymet (TSX: POM) in the Duluth Complex situated within anorthositic complexes. These deposits can range from smaller, high-grade deposits to very large low-grade deposits. Based on current data and the shear size of the complex, all options for tons and grade are on the table for what may exist on the property."

John Morgan, Steadright CEO comments, "Steadright's World class team of experts in Nickel and Copper has put together a terrific historical compilation. The RAM Ni-Cu-Co project near Port Cartier is situated in a World class location with access to Worldwide distribution with infrastructure and deep-water ports and is prospective for supporting mining."

Qualified Person

Mr. Robert Palkovits, P. Geo, a consultant to Steadright, who is a qualified person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Gaspe Bay Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of 4,201 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

