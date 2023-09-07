Treasury Metals Appoints New Chair of the Board

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jim) Gowans as Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, succeeding David Whittle, who has resigned as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Gowans stated: "I am excited to take on the role of Chair for the Company at an exciting time for Treasury Metals as it transitions from an exploration company to a development-focused company. I look forward to working with Jeremy and the team at Treasury as we advance the Goliath Gold Complex forward. I would like to thank David for welcoming me to the Board at Treasury and for his work with the Board, previously as Compensation Committee Chair and as Board Chair."

Jeremy Wyeth, President and CEO of Treasury, stated: "I would like to thank David for his advice and counsel as Chair and as a Director over the past three years. During this time, we put out a PEA and PFS for the combined projects and grew the mineral resource, unlocking some of the vast potential we see on our 330 sq km land package. Jim is a mining industry veteran who has built and operated mines across the globe and his experience will be invaluable to Treasury as we drive the project forward."

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. Treasury's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. The deposits benefit substantially from excellent access to the Trans-Canada Highway, related power and rail infrastructure and close proximity to several communities including Dryden, Ontario. For information on the Goliath Gold Complex, please refer to the technical report, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, entitled "Goliath Gold Complex - NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study" and dated March 27, 2023 with an effective date of February 22, 2023, led by independent consultants Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. The technical report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on the OTCQX at www.otcmarkets.com and on the Company website at www.treasurymetals.com. For further details about Treasury, please visit the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com.

SOURCE Treasury Metals Inc.