Thunder Gold Selected to Receive C$200,000 Grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program

Thunder Bay, September 7, 2023 - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive up to C$200,000 from the Ontario Government's Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") which will be used to fund geophysical and geochemical surveys of the 4,638 hectare PEN Gold property, centered approximately 9 kms east of Geraldton, Ontario.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as a recipient of OJEP funding in 2023. This funding is vital to supporting grass roots exploration of mineral projects throughout Ontario. The OJEP funding shall offset the exploration costs at our PEN property, located 9.0 kilometres east of Geraldton, Ontario and 4.0 kilometres north of the Greenstone Gold Project, currently being developed by others. Over 4.0 million ounces of historical gold production were produced from several former producing mines near Geraldton and the development of the Greenstone Project clearly demonstrates the discovery potential of this region of Ontario. Our initial reconnaissance work last year returned multiple anomalous gold results in rock, soils and lake sediment samples, prompting us to stake additional claims in this exciting district. We currently have field teams deployed at PEN completing a systematic soil geochemistry survey of the property. Quotes have been solicited and received from qualified geophysical contractors for a high resolution airborne magnetic - electro-magnetic survey of property in the fall. Results of the geochemical and geophysical surveys are expected to yield multiple targets for field follow up during the 2024 summer field season."

"Our government's investments in our Ontario Junior Exploration Program are paying off and this is another fantastic example of what happens when you provide funding for junior exploration companies operating in Ontario," said Minister of Mines George Pirie. "OJEP will help terrific companies like Thunder Gold Corp. continue to find the mines of the future that will not only sustain our economy but grow it as well."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Property is located 5-km off the Trans-Canada highway, 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Property lies within the late Archean Shebandowan greenstone belt, an emerging gold district in northwestern Ontario. The Property consists of unpatented and patented lands totalling 2,533 hectares. Exploration to-date suggests the Property offers a large gold endowment. Gold mineralization is widespread, and diamond drilling has identified low-grade gold mineralization extending outward for at least 500-metres from a central alkalic intrusion known as the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling has established persistent gold grades from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t Au along an 1,800-metre-long x 500-metre wide x 500-metre deep block of volcanic-volcanoclastic rocks immediately west and adjacent to the central alkalic intrusion. The remaining 6,000 metres of strike length surrounding the intrusion are untested. Tower Mountain shows many of the classic indicators of being an Intrusion Related Gold Deposit, which is a highly desirable exploration target.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp., formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

