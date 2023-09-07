Metals Creek Commences Trenching on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property

Thunder Bay, September 7, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that mechanical surface trenching has begun on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Trenching will focus primarily on recently discovered gold mineralization at Echo Zone (See MEK news release dated August 16, 2023), East Zone as well as highly prospective peripheral areas with encouraging gold assays and alteration outside of the primary targets. Additional trenching will also take place along strike from Main Zone to further delineate the on-strike extent of the pervasive alteration halo (Fe-carbonate, silicification) associated with gold mineralization. Gold mineralization is typically hosted within or at the contact with an iron carbonate altered conglomerate with associated quartz-carbonate veining and 1-5% cubic pyrite, local arsenopyrite and galena. The pervasive carbonate alteration at Echo and East Zones strikes roughly the same orientation to that of Main Zone.

Prospecting, geological mapping, and soil sampling is ongoing with the aim of further delineating known gold mineralization along strike of the recently discovered gold zones as well as continuing to evaluate other prospective areas of the property.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

