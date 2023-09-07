Opawica Exploration Engages ALS Goldspot Discoveries to Develop High Priority Drill Targets on the Bazooka Project

Vancouver, September 7, 2023 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. ("ALS GoldSpot") to develop drill targets on the Bazooka Property in the Quebec Abitibi greenstone belt. GoldSpot will utilize the recent exploration programs undertaken by Opawica along with a large, collaborative team of geoscientists and data scientists focused on maximizing the chances of discovery using ALS Goldspot's proprietary technology and geoscience expertise.

Blake Morgan, chief executive officer of Opawica stated, "The team is thrilled to be moving ahead in conjunction with ALS GoldSpot to develop new high priority drill targets on the Bazooka property for the phase two drill program.

Over the past 24 months we have gained a wealth of knowledge with over $4,000,000 invested and 80% of all our drill holes containing gold from low to high grade. Now due to the large volume of geophysical work taken place on the property since our phase 1 drill program, including airborne magnetic, down hole magnetics and Induced Polarization geophysical methods. The information we have gained is extraordinary as it relates to the Bazooka property.

We will use this knowledge to tap into what we believe could be a world class deposit in one of the most established mining jurisdictions in the world. With only 15% of the Property explored, the room for growth could be astronomical. The Agnico Eagle acquisition of Yámana confirms that we are in an extremely high demand region, with multiple active mines contiguous to our claims.

About the Bazooka, Quebec Abitibi

The Bazooka project is contiguous to the southwestern border of Yamana Gold's Wasamac gold property that has existing proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 grams per tonne. Wasamac has proven 1,028,000 tonnes at 2.66 g/t Au and probable of 20,427,000 tonnes at 2.56 g/t Au (Yamana Gold press release Jan. 21, 2021). Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Bazooka drilling in 2003 yielded up to 316.23 g/t Au over one metre in hole BA-03-02A, and 2021-2022 drilling returned 18.7 g/t Au over one metre and 13.7 g/t Au over one point six metre (see press release August 15, 2022).

Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., is the qualified person for Opawica and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in central Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

About ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd.

ALS GoldSpot is the data analytics and consulting arm of ALS Global which leverages Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and numerical modelling to assist mining and exploration clients. ALS GoldSpot offers unique processes to focus exploration efforts, minimize client risk related to exploration targeting, and optimize aspects of conventional resource exploration workflows. For more information visit https://www.alsglobal.com/en/consulting-and-analytics.

