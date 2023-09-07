United Lithium Appoints Cathy Fitzgerald as Executive Vice President, Exploration and Appoints Rona Sellers as Vice President Compliance

VANCOUVER, Sept. 07, 2023 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) ("United" or "ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., as Executive Vice President, Exploration, of the Company. Ms. Fitzgerald is an established leader with a broad range of technical and management experience over twenty years in the mineral exploration industry. She will lead United's growing technical team in the strategy, planning and execution of exploration programs for its projects, located in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. Additionally, Rona Sellers has been appointed as Vice President of Compliance, where she will oversee corporate governance.



Scott Eldridge, United's CEO stated: "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Fitzgerald and Ms. Sellers to our management team. We look forward to working with Cathy to create value for shareholders as we continue to advance our extensive portfolio of hard rock lithium projects. She has a strong knowledge base of our projects having joined the company as a director on March 14th, 2023. Rona has a strong background in corporate governance having held similar roles with other public companies.''

"Ms. Fitzgerald will lead our technical team where her extensive experience in mineral exploration will be an asset to United. She will oversee our ongoing drilling in Sweden in addition to exploration of our US projects where we are working towards identifying maiden drill targets in both Colorado and South Dakota."

Ms. Fitzgerald is experienced in exploration through to resource definition, growth and economic assessments across multiple deposit styles covering diverse commodities including lithium, copper, silver, gold, nickel, and diamonds. She has demonstrated successes in leading teams in resource advancement, most recently for Apollo Silver Corp. where her team delivered a 110 Moz silver mineral resource estimate in the Measured and Indicated categories for the company's Calico Silver Project. Her five years experience with Ivanhoe Electric (formerly High Power Exploration), most recently as Director, Resource Evaluation, along with previous roles at Cordoba Minerals, De Beers Canada, and Peregrine Diamonds has provided her with valuable high-level technical and leadership skills and exposure to projects internationally.

Ms. Fitzgerald is currently the Vice President, Exploration & Resource Development for Apollo Silver Corp., and will remain on United's Board of Directors. She completed her B.Sc. in Earth Science at Carleton University and her M.Sc. in Earth Science at the University of Victoria. She is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Qualified Person under National Instrument. 43-101.

Appointment of Vice President Compliance

United also announces that effective immediately Rona Sellers will assume the role of Vice President Compliance of the Company, in addition to her role as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Sellers is an experienced governance professional with more than 12 years of experience in corporate and securities law. She currently serves as the Vice President of Commercial & Compliance and Corporate Secretary for Apollo Silver Corp. Previously, she held the role of Vice President Compliance and Corporate Secretary at Maple Gold Mines Ltd., and multiple Corporate Secretarial roles at publicly traded companies listed in Canada and the United States. Ms. Sellers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and an LLB from City, University of London.

