International Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, September 7, 2023 - International Metals Mining Corp. (the "Company or International Metals") (TSXV:IMM) | (OTC:CYNXF) | (FSE:C2YD) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company approved all matters at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on September 5, 2023, as follows:

(i) the election of Brian Thurston, Wayne Tisdale, and Michael Hopkinson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(ii) the appointment of WDM Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and

(iii) the approval and confirmation of the Company's new fixed Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company also announces that Mr. James Newall has been appointed as a director of the Company effective September 6, 2023. Mr. Newall is an experienced senior executive director, having served as a director or executive officer of numerous publicly listed companies. He was Investment Director of Intrepid Financial, an incubator of natural resource companies for eight years, and was Voluntary CEO of Oracle Cancer Trust, the UK's largest head and neck cancer research charity. He is currently a Director of: Canadian Palladium (CSE:BULL), General Copper Gold Corp (CSE:GGLD) and Moovly Media Inc (TSXV:MVY). Mr. Newall is a graduate of Cambridge University and holds a Masters Degree in Law.

The Company also announces the grant of 2,400,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The options expire on Sept 7, 2028 and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About International Metals Mining Corp.

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.

International Metals Mining Corp.

Per: "Brian Thurston"

Brian Thurston

President and CEO

Tel: +1 778 928-6565

Statement regarding forward-looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include statements relating to: the Acquisition, including, approval of the TSXV and ultimately earning of the 60% interest in the Property upon payment of the consideration above, and timing thereof; and the Company's intended exploration plans, including conducting a satellite imagery-based spectral analysis and initial groundwork upon completion thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes on the Company's properties, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, laws in the jurisdictions where the Company operates. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

