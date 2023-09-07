SRG Mining Inc. Announces Director DSU Grant

Montreal, September 7, 2022 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV:SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company) announced today that in connection with services rendered the Company has issued 351,043 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to its directors. In accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan, the DSUs were priced based on the 5 day VWAP ending September 5, 2023 of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 41Mt at a grade of 4.14% Cg. SRG aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European and North American lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. SRG is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit SRG's website at www.srgmining.com.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos, President & CEO

Email: m.bos@srgmining.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information or statements contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.