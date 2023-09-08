Augusta Gold Announces Results Of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, Sept. 7, 2023 - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's management information circular and proxy statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"), have been approved. These matters included:

Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

Approving on an advisory, non-binding basis the resolutions regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in the Proxy Statement; and

Approving the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") set forth as Appendix B to the Proxy Statement and the reincorporation of the Company in the State of Nevada pursuant to a merger with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as set forth in the Merger Agreement and as more particularly set out in the Proxy Statement.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Richard Warke 45,359,936 99.94 % 28,386 0.06 % Donald Taylor 45,362,678 99.94 % 25,644 0.06 % Lenard Boggio 45,342,308 99.90 % 46,014 0.10 % John Boehner 45,290,762 99.79 % 97,560 0.21 % Daniel Earle 45,348,272 99.91 % 40,050 0.09 % Poonam Puri 45,333,296 99.88 % 55,026 0.12 %



