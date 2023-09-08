Exploration Update - Borborema and Jaguar Projects
HIGHLIGHTS
- Three new lithium bearing pegmatite drill targets identified through mapping and rock chip sampling at the Estrella prospect, located within the Borborema Project area
- Rock chips of up to 7.6% Li2O taken from outcropping spodumene rich pegmatites at Estrella
- Two additional drill rigs being mobilsied to explore both Borborema and Jaguar Projects
- First three holes from Jaguar are at the lab and awaiting assays, 12 holes have now been completed
- Due diligence period for Jaguar currently being re-negotiated to allow systematic evaluation of the Project's potential
West Leederville, September 7, 2023 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to provide exploration updates for the Estrella prospect, located within the Borborema Project area and the Jaguar Project. Both Projects are located in Brazil, which is rapidly developing into an exciting and globally significant high grade lithium region.
Executive Director, Matthew Boyes, commented:
"We are pleased to advise that exploration at the Borborema Project is delivering on expectations, yielding positive results from the preliminary reconnaissance mapping program.
"The identification of three new lithium bearing outcropping pegmatites and rock chip samples returning up to 7.60% Li2O, is highly encouraging. The team is looking forward to completing the full geochemical soil program in the area, and then drilling the three outcropping pegmatite dykes.
"We are currently re-negotiating an extension for our due diligence period on the Jaguar Project which will allow the necessary time to evaluate the asset more adequately and systematically. With a large track mounted drill rig currently on its way to site, we will begin to see some tangible progress at Jaguar over the coming months.
"We are located in the right region at the right time as Brazil continues to grow into a leading, tier-one, high-grade lithium region. I look forward to keeping shareholders informed of progress on both of our compelling lithium projects over the coming months."
Brazilian Lithium Projects
Borborema Lithium Project area - Estrella prospect
The Company's Borborema Project has seen notable progress, with an additional exploration team mobilised to site to commence reconnaissance work on the targeted areas of the Project area. This work will be focused on ground checking, as well as commencement of a full geochemical soil program to assist with additional target development.
Within the Estrella prospect, Solis has already identified three large outcropping pegmatites with confirmed spodumene present (Figure 1). Float and rock chip samples have confirmed these pegmatite bodies are lithium bearing, with assay results up to 7.6% Li2O reported.
Figure 1: Rock chip and float sampling results with tenement outline and mapped outcropping pegmatites at the Estrella Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/180005_60ac1c63b45cd971_012.jpg
Figure 2: Spodumene (green) and quartz rich pegmatite sample from Estrella, OM00048 returned an assay of 3.97% Li2O
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/180005_60ac1c63b45cd971_013full.jpg
Figure 3: The southern Borborema Lithium Project tenement areas
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/180005_60ac1c63b45cd971_014full.jpg
Results shown on Figure 1 of rock chip and float samples taken from outcropping pegmatites on the Estrella tenement are listed below in Table 1.
|Sample_lD
|Tenement
|Northing
|Easting
|Li2O %
|OM00048
|848223/2015
|9271363.8
|763023.57
|3.97
|OM00049
|848223/2015
|9270438
|763471.1
|1.66
|OM00050
|848223/2015
|9271186.4
|764165.46
|3.52
|OM00051
|848223/2015
|9271363.8
|763023.57
|7.62
|OM00052
|848223/2015
|9271363.8
|763023.57
|0.38
|OM00053
|848223/2015
|9271363.8
|763023.57
|0.72
Table 1: Rock chip samples from Estrella
Figure 4: Outcropping pegmatite with altered spodumene (displaying Muscovitization)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/180005_60ac1c63b45cd971_015full.jpg
Jaguar Lithium Project
Solis is currently re-negotiating an extension to its due diligence period at the Jaguar Project. To date, initial drilling rates and progress have not been sufficient for the Company to test all available target areas over the 300-hectare lease area.
In order to adequality test all available targets, the Company is negotiating an additional six months before committing to the binding option agreement currently in place.
At this time, Solis' management are considering the quantum of the payments pending under the option agreement and believe the extension period of due diligence is required to act in the best interest of its shareholders and to allow the Company to complete all the required and planned drilling to fully assess the potential of the Project.
Samples from three drill cores have been submitted to SGS Laboratories in Minas Gerais, with results scheduled to be reported later this month.
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.
For further information, please contact:
Australia
Matt Boyes
Executive Director
Solis Minerals Ltd.
+61 8 6117 4795
Jonathan van Hazel
Investor Relations
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0) 411 564 969
North America
Jason Cubitt
VP of Administration
Solis Minerals Ltd.
+1 (604) 209 1658
