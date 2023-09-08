Gold Line Appoints Taj Singh As President And Ceo

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2023 - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) (the "Company" or "Gold Line") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Taj Singh as a President, CEO and Director of the Company. Mr. Singh's appointment is effective immediately and will be supported by outgoing CEO Adam Cegielski who will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Singh brings over 22 years of mining and resources industry experience, including roles as founding President and CEO of publicly listed companies NOA Lithium Brines Inc. and Discovery Silver Corp.

Mr. Toby Pierce, Chairman of Gold Line commented, "We are excited to have Taj join the Gold Line Resources Team. I am confident that Taj's extensive technical and capital markets experience in the mining sector, along with his energy and enthusiasm, will drive the Company forward as he directs the strategy, oversees the functions and deliverables, and continues to enhance shareholder value. He will no doubt be a valuable addition to our Company, and we very much look forward to working with him. The board thanks Mr. Cegielski for his work in re-financing the company and his continued support in value creation".

Mr. Singh commented, "I am very happy to accept the role of President and CEO with Gold Line. Gold Line has an exciting portfolio of assets, given its extensive land positions in prolific gold-producing regions of northern Europe. I look forward to leading the team in what I consider to be one of the top precious metals exploration opportunities in the world, and I am very positive about the Company's future."

Mr. Taj Singh (biography)

With over 22 years of global mining experience, Mr. Singh has demonstrated his capabilities in both the operational and business aspects of mining. Most recently Singh was founding President and CEO of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. ("NOA") and he still currently acts as a Strategic Advisor. During Singh's time leading NOA, it advanced significantly, with opportunistic asset acquisitions as a private company, completion of its reverse-takeover and going-public transaction, successful funding rounds, and substantial exploration success; the company rapidly emerged as a premier lithium explorer in the prolific Argentine lithium district.

Prior to NOA, Singh spent five years as founding President and CEO of Mexico-focused Discovery Silver Corp ("Discovery") leading its tremendous growth. The market capitalization of Discovery increased approximately thirty times (30x) to over C$500 million during Singh's time, establishing Discovery as one of the preeminent development companies in the precious metals sector. For four years, starting at the time of its 2016 go-public, Singh also served as Director and Lead Independent Director of the board of GT Gold Corp. which was subsequently acquired by Newmont Corporation for approximately $400 million.

Other roles during Mr. Singh's career include Vice-President Business Development for Mexican gold producer Timmins Gold Corp. (since acquired by Argonaut Gold Inc.), Mining Equity Research Analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets, and over 10 years working in various operations, engineering and project development roles for major diversified miners Inco Limited and Vale Limited. Mr. Singh is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng), a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Metallurgy / Minerals Processing) and a Master of Engineering degree (Metallurgy).

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.:

Gold Line is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland, which are both regarded as top-tier mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers. Both countries possess very prospective mineral endowments, stable tenures, straightforward permitting, favorable tax regimes and supportive geopolitical landscapes. Gold Line's Swedish projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in the southwest. In Finland, Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in the north of the country.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Toby Pierce

Chairman of the Board

Follow Us:

Website: https://www.goldlineresources.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold-Line-Resources

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GLDL_Resources

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gold_line_resources/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-line-resources-ltd

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the Transaction, the business, exploration and development plans of Gold Line following completion of the Transaction, conversion of the Oijarvi Reservation into an Exploration Permit Application, the results of exploration and development activities, the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on Gold Line's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Transaction being realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: that there is no assurance that the Transaction will receive final approval of the Exchange, or that the anticipated benefits or synergies of the Transaction will be realized; following completion of the Transaction, Gold Line may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Gold Line's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Gold Line's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Gold Line as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Gold Line does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.