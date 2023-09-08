European Energy Metals Announces Appointment of Larry Taddei to Its Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 8, 2023 - European Energy Metals (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) (OTC Pink: EUEMF) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Taddei has been appointed as a director of the Company.

Larry Taddei brings seventeen years of experience as a senior executive in the mineral resource industry, culminating in twelve years as the Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver Corp. where he was instrumental in its growth. His relationships extend to the investment community, playing a lead role in defining capital structure and balance sheet management. He was responsible for all aspects of MAG's financial operations, including treasury, taxation, IT systems, insurance, and risk management. He also played a key role in the company's governance guidelines, policies, and procedures, as well as expanding ESG disclosures and policies. Mr. Taddei is a Chartered Professional Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and an Accredited Director with the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia.

"We are delighted that Larry has agreed to serve as a director," commented European Energy Metals CEO Jeremy Poirier. "His significant experience in the mineral resource industry and depth of business leadership will strengthen our board and the Company as a whole," he continued.

The Company also announces that it has granted Mr. Taddei 250,000 incentive stock options of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company concessions are located within 11 miles of Keliber mine being constructed which is expected to begin production H2 2025.

