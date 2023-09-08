Menü Artikel
More Positive Results from Exploration on Globexs Lac Escale (Mirage) Property

15:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, Sept. 08, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV) have begun a minimum 5,000 metre drill program on the Lac Escale (Mirage) property under option from Globex. The 26-hole drill program will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property over a cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Previously Brunswick indicated that these dykes outcropped in widths of up to 80 metres. Prospecting has also identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 km northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of the mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

The main dyke field now covers an area measuring approximately 2,700 by 850 metres. In addition, other spodumene-mineralized pegmatite boulders have been found nearly 2 kilometres west of the main boulder train suggesting additional sources exist further to the west. In total, lithium mineralization on the project has been observed over a total distance of 8.7 kilometres.

Globex is pleased with the rapid progress by Brunswick on Globex's property and looks forward to additional positive results as the exploration program unfolds (click to Brunswick's press release of September 7, 2023).

Lac Escale Regional Geology Map


This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2bf12c4-59a2-4310-bed0-718698cc66a6



