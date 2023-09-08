Xtra-Gold Expansion Drilling Successfully Amalgamates Boomerang East / Boomerang West Targets into Major Gold System; Intersects 1.31 g/t Gold over 51.0 Metres, including 3.09 g/t Gold over 16.5 Metres, at Main Lower Shoot Zone

Toronto, September 8, 2023 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce further positive assay results for an additional 30 diamond core boreholes totalling 7,309 metres ("m") from its current exploration drilling program on the Company's wholly-owned Kibi Gold Project, located in the Kibi - Winneba greenstone belt (the "Kibi Gold Belt"), in Ghana, West Africa. Today's drilling results include 23 drill holes (6,122.5 m) focusing on the expansion of the Boomerang East gold system and 7 scout drill holes (1,186.5 m) targeting prospective litho-structural settings generated by the recently completed 3D VTEM / TMI inversion-modelling. The current drilling forms part of an aggressive in-house drilling initiative focussing on multiple resource expansion targets occupying the south-western (Zone 3) portion of the mineralization-hosting 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold structure; over 1 km beyond the limits of the currently defined Mineral Resource Estimate (the "2021 MRE", see the Company's news release of November 1, 2021).

Present drilling efforts successfully: expanded the stacked, NE-plunging, multi-shoot Boomerang East gold system approximately 150 m along strike to the southwest (up-plunge), including discovery of new gold shoot; amalgamated the Boomerang East / Boomerang West resource expansion targets into a single, major gold system extending over 700 m down-plunge; and further defined the down-plunge continuity of the main Lower Shoot gold zone.

Assay results reported are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:

Expansion Drilling (Boomerang East SW Strike-Extension - Boomerang West Down-Plunge)

9.0 m at 5.27 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including 4.5 m at 8.98 g/t Au, from 65.5 m; and 15.4 m at 1.59 g/t Au, including 7.5 m at 2.01 g/t Au, from 120.0 m KBDD23524

22.0 m at 1.17 g/t Au, including 15.7 m at 1.50 g/t Au, from 194.0 m in KBDD23522

Definition Drilling (Main "Lower Shoot" Gold Zone - Boomerang East)

51.0 m at 1.31 g/t Au, including 16.5 m at 3.09 g/t Au, from 127.0 m in KBDD23528

53.0 m at 1.06 g/t Au, including 30.0 m at 1.60 g/t Au, from 31.0 m in KBDD23527

33.0 m at 1.17 g/t Au, including 19.0 m at 1.76 g/t Au, from 7.0 m in KBDD23519

Expansion Drilling (Boomerang East - SE Lateral / Down-Dip Extension)

9.0 m at 1.00 g/t Au from 40.0 m; and 33.0 m at 0.50 g/t Au from 184.0 m; and 29.0 m at 0.35 g/t Au from 304.0 m; and 6.0 m at 1.67 g/t Au from 357.0 m in KBDD22504

9.1 m at 0.75 g/t Au from 77.0; and 10.5 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 129.0; and 41.0 m at 0.72 g/t Au from 294.0 in KBDD22505

47.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 210.0 m in KBDD23523

James Longshore, President and CEO remarked: "What really excites us is that with our latest expansion drilling successfully amalgamating the Boomerang East / Boomerang West zones into a single, stacked, multi-shoot gold system extending approximately 700 m down-plunge, we are potentially seeing the emergence of a new, major bulk-tonnage gold deposit. We are also very pleased with the broad, robust nature, and down-plunge continuity, of the gold mineralization returned by definition drill holes KBDD23527 and KBDD23528, at the main Lower Shoot gold zone. We remain confident, based on the present drilling yielding several strong sandstone rock-hosted gold intercepts, representing a second highly-prospective mineralization-receptive host rock, in addition to the typical Zone 2 - Zone 3 MRE diorite-hosted mineralization, that further new gold discoveries will be made within the newly modeled mineralization-controlling 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold structure footprint area."

Today's Kibi Gold Project drill results correspond to the latest 30 drill holes (7,309 m) of an ongoing exploration initiative targeting multiple resource expansion opportunities within the south-western (Zone 3) portion of the gold mineralization-hosting 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold structure, including: 19 expansion drill holes (5,116.5 m) targeting the south-western strike-extension and south-eastern lateral continuity of the stacked, multi-shoot, Boomerang East gold system, 4 SW-trending definition drill holes (1,006 m) designed to further test the down-plunge continuity of the Lower Shoot mineralization between existing NW-SE drill-sections , and 7 scout drill holes (1,186.5 m) to further define the litho-structural setting of the recently 3D VTEM / TMI inversion-modelling generated Double 19 - SW target.

The present 30 diamond core boreholes were completed by the Company's in-house drilling crews from early December 2022 to late July 2023, including: 26 new holes (KBDD22503 - KBDD23528) and 4 hole-extensions (KBDD21432, KBDD21434, KBDD21451 & KBDD22502). With drill holes KBDD21432, KBDD21434, and KBDD22502 re-entered / extended to test the Lower Shoot and/or Footwall Shoot mineralization zones at Boomerang East, and hole KBDD21451 extended to help define the geometry of the diorite body at the Double 19 - SW target. Drill results for a total of 120 holes (22,860.5 m) have been reported to date for the ongoing Zone 3 resource expansion drill program initiated following the database close-out date for the current 2021 MRE.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts Boomerang East Resource Expansion Target & Zone 3 Scout Drilling Kibi Gold Project / December 2022 - July 2023 Hole ID From

(metres) To

(metres) Core

Length

(metres) Gold

Grams

Per Tonne Zone ID / Target KBDD21432 (1) 145.0 154.0 9.0 0.40 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 150.0 151.0 1.0 1.58 and 172.0 214.0 42.0 0.28 Lower Shoot including 201.0 208.0 7.0 0.51 and 229.0 243.0 14.0 0.79 Footwall Shoot including 234.0 242.0 8.0 1.06 and incl. 240.0 241.0 1.0 3.29 KBDD21434 (2) 97.5 133.0 35.5 0.44 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) including 108.0 111.0 3.0 1.11 including 129.0 133.0 4.0 0.97 and 236.0 255.0 19.0 0.28 Lower Shoot KBDD21451 (3) 177.5 179.0 1.5 2.33 Double 19 - SW Target KBDD22502 (4) 334.0 344.0 10.0 0.57 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 334.0 336.0 2.0 1.78 and 372.0 378.0 6.0 1.03 Lower Shoot and 409.0 413.0 4.0 1.13 Footwall Shoot KBDD22503 129.5 136.5 7.0 0.56 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) and 232.0 252.5 20.5 0.57 Lower Shoot including 234.0 239.0 5.0 0.95 KBDD22504 40.0 49.0 9.0 1.00 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) including 46.0 48.0 2.0 3.31 and 184.0 217.0 33.0 0.50 Lower Shoot including 203.0 209.0 6.0 1.04 and 304.0 333.0 29.0 0.35 Boomerang East -New Mineralization including 304.0 305.0 1.0 4.15 and 357.0 363.0 6.0 1.67 Boomerang East -New Mineralization including 361.0 362.0 1.0 6.20 KBDD22505 44.5 49.0 4.5 0.63 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) and 77.0 86.1 9.1 0.75 Upper Shoot (s) including 81.4 83.0 1.6 1.89 and 129.0 139.5 10.5 0.71 Upper Shoot (s) including 135.0 137.0 2.0 1.43 and 294.0 335.0 41.0 0.72 Lower Shoot including 296.0 302.0 6.0 1.82 and incl. 299.0 300.0 1.0 4.37 KBDD23506 No Significant Intercept Boomerang East KBDD23507 50.0 64.5 14.5 0.30 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) including 57.0 58.0 1.0 1.11 KBDD23508 45.0 67.5 22.5 0.40 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) including 54.0 56.0 2.0 1.53 and 88.5 90.0 1.5 1.89 KBDD23509 No Significant Intercept Boomerang East KBDD23510 30.0 55.0 25.0 0.31 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 30.0 35.0 5.0 0.61 and 62.0 72.0 10.0 0.68 Lower Shoot including 64.0 68.0 4.0 1.12 and 111.0 114.0 3.0 1.30 and 194.0 202.0 8.0 0.41 Boomerang East -New Mineralization KBDD23511 5.5 13.0 7.5 0.46 Boomerang East KBDD23512 32.0 39.0 7.0 0.48 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) and 82.5 84.0 1.5 3.69 KBDD23513 No Significant Intercept Double 19 - SW Target KBDD23514 No Significant Intercept Double 19 - SW Target KBDD23515 No Significant Intercept Boomerang East KBDD23516 194.0 204.5 10.5 0.26 Double 19 - SW Target KBDD23517 34.0 44.5 10.5 0.87 Double 19 - SW Target including 43.0 44.5 1.5 4.16 KBDD23518 No Significant Intercept Boomerang East KBDD23519 7.0 40.0 33.0 1.17 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 16.0 35.0 19.0 1.76 and incl. 16.0 23.0 7.0 2.14 and incl. 29.0 34.0 5.0 2.47 and 48.0 54.0 6.0 0.68 Lower Shoot and 119.0 131.0 12.0 0.50 Footwall Shoot including 127.0 128.0 1.0 1.17 and 188.7 191.0 2.3 1.01 KBDD23520 No Significant Intercept Boomerang East KBDD23521 No Significant Intercept Double 19 - SW Target KBDD23522 194.0 216.0 22.0 1.17 Boomerang West - Down Plunge including 194.0 209.7 15.7 1.50 and incl. 197.0 200.0 3.0 2.53 and incl. 207.0 209.7 2.7 2.94 KBDD23523 83.0 90.0 7.0 0.57 Boomerang East - Upper Shoot (s) including 88.0 89.0 1.0 2.02 and 151.0 161.0 10.0 0.26 Upper Shoot (s) and 210.0 257.0 47.0 0.51 Upper Shoot (s) including 237.0 257.0 20.0 0.81 and incl. 252.0 256.0 4.0 2.09 and 276.0 283.0 7.0 0.45 and 313.0 328.0 15.0 0.40 Lower Shoot including 327.0 328.0 1.0 1.80 and 367.8 386.0 18.2 0.29 Footwall Shoot including 369.0 370.0 1.0 1.30 KBDD23524 65.5 74.5 9.0 5.27 Boomerang East - Footwall Shoot including 68.5 73.0 4.5 8.98 and incl. 68.5 70.0 1.5 19.71 and 120.0 135.4 15.4 1.59 Boomerang East -New Mineralization including 121.5 129.0 7.5 2.01 and 145.0 154.5 9.5 0.32 Boomerang East -New Mineralization and 163.5 172.0 8.5 0.71 Boomerang East -New Mineralization KBDD23525 No Significant Intercept Double 19 - SW Target KBDD23526 67.0 97.0 30.0 0.53 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 76.0 80.0 4.0 1.09 including 84.0 89.0 5.0 1.11 KBDD23527 31.0 84.0 53.0 1.06 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 54.0 84.0 30.0 1.60 and incl. 60.0 67.0 7.0 3.33 and 229.0 231.0 2.0 1.99 KBDD23528 127.0 178.0 51.0 1.31 Boomerang East - Lower Shoot including 147.5 164.0 16.5 3.09 and 191.0 201.0 10.0 0.50 Footwall Shoot (1) Hole #KBDD21432 originally drilled to 126.0 m in 2021 and extended by 195.0 m to final depth of 321.0 m in December 2022. No significant drill intercept in upper section (126.0 m) of borehole. (2) Hole #KBDD21434 originally drilled to 117.0 m in 2021 and extended by 138.0 m to final depth of 255.0 m in January 2023. Present 97.5 m - 133.0 m drill intercept previously, partially reported (see Company's news release of February 18, 2022, for significant intercepts in upper section of drill hole). (3) Hole #KBDD21451 originally drilled to 140.3 m in 2021 and extended by 80.7 m to final depth of 221.0 m in April 2023. No significant drill intercept in upper section (140.3 m) of drill hole. (4) Hole #KBDD22502 originally drilled to 294.4 m in November 2022 and extended by 161.6 m to final depth of 456.0 m in December 2022 (see Company's news release of December 21, 2022, for significant drill intercepts in upper section of drill hole). Notes: Reported intercepts are core-lengths; true width of mineralization is unknown at this time. "Significant" intercepts meet the following criteria: minimum metal factor (grade x length) of 2.5; with minimum 0.25 g/t gold average grade over interval. Intercepts also constrained with a 0.25 g/t gold minimum cut-off grade at top and bottom of intercept, with no upper cut-off applied, and maximum of five (5) consecutive samples of internal dilution (<0.25 g/t gold). All internal intervals above 15 g/t gold indicated.

Recently completed 3D VTEM / TMI inversion models-based litho-structural modelling work, conducted by Tect Geological Consulting of South Africa, indicates that the gold mineralization within the Zone 2 - Zone 3 MRE footprint area occupies a licence-scale, 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold structure. Deposits are characterized by tensional arrays of auriferous quartz-carbonate veins typically hosted within or spatially associated with F1 or F2 folded / strained diorite units, and/or metasedimentary rock - diorite contacts, with the diorite bodies having an interpreted Belt-type granitoid affinity. Over 20 significant gold occurrences hosted by Belt (Dixcove)- and Basin (Cape Coast)-type granitoids are known in Ghana, with a number constituting significant deposits. These deposits represent a relatively new style of gold mineralization for orogenic gold deposits within the West African Birimian terrain. Belt-type intrusion-hosted gold deposits include Newmont Mining's Subika deposit at their Ahafo mine and Asante Gold's Chirano deposit (formerly Kinross Mining) within the Sefwi gold belt, as well as the former Golden Star Resources' Hwini-Butre deposit at the southern extremity of the Ashanti gold belt.

Today's drilling results include a 5-hole drill-fence pattern (-50o) designed to test the south-western strike-extension of the Boomerang East gold system and down-plunge continuity of the main Lower Shoot gold zone. With the SW-trending KBDD23519 / 524 / 526 / 527 / 528 drill-fence testing the NE-plunging gold system over approximately 400 m strike and 225 m down-plunge distances, respectively.

Borehole KBDD23524, corresponding to an expansion drill hole collared at the south-westernmost extremity of the drill-fence, returned a sandstone (metasedimentary rock)-hosted intercept of 9.0 m grading 5.27 g/t Au, including 4.5 m at 8.98 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 65.5 m; successfully extending the Footwall Shoot approximately 100 m up-plunge to the southwest. KBDD23524 also returned a second, broad zone of mineralization straddling the sandstone - diorite rock contact, extending intermittently over a 52.0 m core-length from a down-hole depth of 120.0 m, including the following intercepts: 15.4 m grading 1.59 g/t Au, including 7.5 m at 2.01 g/t Au; 9.5 m grading 0.32 g/t Au; and 8.5 m grading 0.71 g/t Au. With this lower mineralization zone, representing a new gold occurrence positioned approximately 45 m stratigraphically below (cross-plunge) the above Footwall Shoot intercept, expanding the strike extent of the Boomerang East gold system approximately 150 m further to the southwest, to within approximately 60 m of the Boomerang West mineralization zone lying to the southeast.

Drill-fence holes KBDD23519 / 526 / 527 / 528, corresponding to definition drill holes designed to further test the down-plunge continuity of the NE-plunging Lower Shoot mineralization zone at the approximate mid-point between the existing NW-SE drill sections, returned the following mineralized intercept highlights: 33.0 m grading 1.17 g/t Au, including 19.0 m at 1.76 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 7.0 m in KBDD23519; 53.0 m grading 1.06 g/t Au, including 30.0 m at 1.60 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 31.0 m in KBDD23527; and 51.0 m grading 1.31 g/t Au, including 16.5 m at 3.09 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 127.0 m in KBDD23528.

Hole KBDD23522, consisting of a SW-trending (-70o) borehole collared approximately 90 m southeast of the south-western extremity of the above drill-fence, returned a sandstone-hosted mineralized intercept of 22.0 m grading 1.17 g/t Au, including 15.7 m at 1.50 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 194.0 m. With this auriferous intercept successfully establishing the NE-plunging Boomerang West mineralization zone over an approximately 200 m down-plunge distance, approximately 75 m further down-plunge than previous drilling.

Expansion drilling (4 holes) targeting the central, south-eastern margin of the multi-shoot Boomerang East gold system, successfully extended the lateral continuity of the main, shallow SE-dipping, Lower Shoot mineralization zone across a maximum NW-SE distance of approximately 225 m, approximately 50 m further to the southeast than previous drilling. The NW-trending, steeply inclined (-75o) drill holes, including KBDD22503 / 504 / 505 and KBDD23523, all yielded multiple (2 - 6) mineralized intercepts corresponding to the Upper Shoot (s), Lower Shoot, and Footwall Shoot, and including the discovery of two new gold mineralization zones at depth below the Footwall Shoot in KBDD22504. With mineralized intercept highlights from the present expansion drilling including: 9.0 m grading 1.00 g/t Au, 33.0 m at 0.50 g/t Au, 29.0 m at 0.35 g/t Au and 6.0 m at 1.67 g/t Au from down-hole depths of 40.0 m, 184.0 m, 304.0 m and 357.0 m respectively in KBDD22504; 9.1 m grading 0.75 g/t Au, 10.5 m at 0.71 g/t Au and 41.0 m at 0.72 g/t Au from down-hole depths of 77.0 m, 129.0 m and 294.0 m respectively in KBDD22505; 47.0 m grading 0.51 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 210.0 m in KBDD23523; and 20.5 m grading 0.57 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 232.0 m in KBDD22503.

Updated 3D litho-structural modelling appears to indicate that the Boomerang East gold system occupies a F2 meso-scale (parasitic) fold hinge structure developed on the north-western limb of the mineralization-controlling 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold. With the mineralization occurring as a NE-plunging system of stacked, flat-lying to concave-shaped, shallow SE-dipping gold shoots hosted within folded / strained diorite bodies and/or associated metasedimentary rock - diorite contacts. Drilling to date has outlined three (3) principal gold shoots, including the Upper Shoot (s), the Lower Shoot, and the Footwall Shoot, across an approximately 250 m cross-plunge distance. The Lower Shoot, presently the most prominent mineralization shoot of the Boomerang East gold system, has so far been delineated from practically surface to a down-plunge depth of approximately 425 m along the fold hinge structure (approximately 315 m vertical depth from surface), and across an approximately 200 m NW-SE lateral distance.

The latest expansion drilling results from the south-western extension of the Boomerang East gold system, including the down-plunge intercept of the Boomerang West zone in KBDD23522, and the proximity (~60 m) of the new gold mineralization intercept from KBDD23524 to the Boomerang West zone, strongly suggest that the Boomerang East and Boomerang West resource expansion targets represent a single, major, multi-shoot gold system extending over approximately 600 m strike and 700 m down-plunge distances, respectively. The fact that most of the mineralization encountered to date within the south-western segment of the newly amalgamated Boomerang East / Boomerang West gold system, including the entirety of the Boomerang West zone mineralization, is hosted within sandstone units, in place of the typical Zone 2 - Zone 3 MRE diorite-hosted mineralization, opens up considerably more exploration-prospective terrane within the newly modeled mineralization-controlling 1st-order F2 synclinorium fold structure footprint area.

QA/QC

Yves P. Clement, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Xtra-Gold is acting as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to this announcement. He has prepared and or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this announcement and confirms compliance with NI 43-101. All samples in this news release were analyzed by standard fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish at the ISO 17025:2005 accredited Intertek Minerals Limited's laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Xtra-Gold has implemented a rigorous quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core, trench channel, and saw-cut channel samples, the details of which can be viewed on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Project (Zones 1-3) Mineral Resource Estimate, produced by Xtra-Gold on September 30, 2021, represents the only Mineral Resource ever generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. Kibi Gold Project", jointly prepared by Pivot Mining Consultants (Pty) and Tect Geological Consulting, and dated November 16, 2021, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

