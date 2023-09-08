Menü Artikel
Generation Mining to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

19:38 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX:GENM)(OTCQB: GENMF)("Gen Mining" or the "Company") will attend the 2023 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 12 to 15, 2023 and the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado, Springs, Colorado from September 17 to 20, 2023.

About the Company

Gen Mining's focus is the development of the Marathon Project, a large undeveloped palladium-copper deposit in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company released the results of the Feasibility Study Update on March 31, 2023. For more information, please review the Feasibility Study Update dated March 31, 2023, filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR.com or on the Company's website at https://genmining.com/projects/feasibility-study/.

The Marathon Property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Gen Mining owns a 100% interest in the Marathon Project.

Attending two great upcoming conferences.



