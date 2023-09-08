West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

Calgary, September 8, 2023 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to provide clarity regarding its document entitled "NI 43101-TECHNICAL REPORT Pre-Feasibility Study for Record Ridge Magnesia Production" (the " Report"). The Report was filed on SEDAR on November 30, 2022 and a news release highlighting the findings of the Report was disseminated on SEDAR on November 29, 2022 (the " Report News Release").

The Report exclusively focuses on the Company's proposed magnesia ("MgO") plant and the methodology planned for near term MgO production. This report concerning the plant should not be associated with or referred to as a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report. Given its specific focus on the MgO plant, the Report does not represent a mineral project technical report under NI 43-101. Therefore, any references to the MgO plant Report and the Report News Release, as well as subsequent disclosure of the Company from November 29, 2022 up to and including the date of this news release, should be understood as pertaining solely to the proposed MgO plant and not to the broader mineral project.

For clarity, the Company confirms that its NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Record Ridge south magnesium project filed on SEDAR on June 4, 2013 remains the Company's current NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Record Ridge mineral project.

West High Yield remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and compliance in its reporting. The Company will work diligently to address the ASC's concerns and ensure accurate and comprehensive disclosure in all future reports and communications.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 829-2246

Email: barry@whyresources.com

