TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2023 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on September 7, 2023, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period Ending (Y/M/D)
|
("GKO")
|
Geecko Technologies Corporation
|
MD&A Quarterly Financial Statements
|
2023/06/30
|
Statement of Executive Compensation
|
2022/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 7 septembre 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :
|
Symbole
|
Société
|
Défaut de déposer
|
Période se terminant (A/M/J)
|
(« GKO »)
|
Corporation Geecko Technologies
|
Rapport et États financiers intermédiaires
|
2023/06/30
|
Rapport de la rémunération des dirigeants
|
2022/12/31
Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.
LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE")("LNGE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Shares and Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
155,108,066 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 76,510,001 common shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: LNGE (new)
CUSIP Number: 53951J 10 6 (new)
Sponsoring Member: Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Capitalization on Warrants: 44,577,350 share purchase warrants issued
One share purchase warrant to purchase one common share at $0.60 per share to August 15, 2026.
Warrant Trading Symbol: LNGE.WT (new)
Warrant CUSIP Number: 53951J 11 4 (new)
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 14, 2023.
Company Contact: Michael Galego, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director
Company Address: Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre - North Tower, 40 Temperance St., Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0B4
Company Phone Number: (205) 835-0676
Company Email Address: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: October 31, 2023
Record Date: September 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2023
Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated September 1, 2023 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
NEX COMPANIES:
AUSTIN RESOURCES LTD. ("AUT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business on September 22, 2023, the common shares of Austin Resources Ltd. will be delisted from NEX at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on August 4, 2023 authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist pursuant to consent shareholders' resolution dated from August 25, 2023 to August 28, 2023.
OIL OPTIMIZATION INC. ("OOI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
NEX Company
In accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, effective at the close of business, Friday, September 22, 2023, securities of Oil Optimization Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
23/09/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666,667 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share and 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Warrants: 6,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,667 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
COMMANDER RESOURCES LTD. ("CMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,910,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
1,937,500 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT share
$0.08 per NFT share
Warrants: 1,937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,937,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a 18 month period
Number of Placees: 20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
35,000 FT shares and
1,000,000 NFT shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
150,000 FT shares and
|
300,000 NFT shares
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,920
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated August 22, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire two existing royalties (the "Royalties") from the Vendors for consideration of US$10,000,000 payable in 11,111,111 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.20 per share. The Royalties include an aggregate 0.68% net smelter return royalty on the Cactus Project in Arizona and a 0.5% gross revenue royalty on the Nyanga Project in Gabon.
The Company is not paying any finders' fee.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 23, 2023.
GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 7, 2023:
Number of Shares: 11,130,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 11,130,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,130,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share until September 6, 2025
Number of Placees: 21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate # of Warrants
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
180,000 common shares
|
180,000 warrants
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount ($)
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,600
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 7 août 2023 :
Nombre d'actions : 11 130 000 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 11 130 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 130 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 6 septembre 2025
Nombre de souscripteurs : 21 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons
|
Participation totale d'initiés existants:
|
1
|
180 000 actions ordinaires
|
180 000 bons de souscription
|
Participation totale de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
Montant total en espéces ($)
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de souscription
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
5 600 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté le 6 septembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 952,605 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,639.49.
Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 230,380 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $19,582.30.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
4
|
$19,582.30
|
$0.085
|
230,380
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 9, 2023.
CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC ( « QPM » )
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 230 380 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 19 582,30 $.
Nombre de créanciers : 4 créanciers
Participation de personne ayant
un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :
|
Créanciers
|
# de créanciers
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par action
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total de personne ayant un lien de dépendance:
|
4
|
19 582,30 $
|
0,085 $
|
230 380
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 août 2023.
TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on July 4, 2023 and July 5, 2023:
Number of Securities: 60,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 30,000,000 warrants to purchase 30,000,000 common shares
Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.075 for a period of 36 months after the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees: 1 placee
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 6, 2023.
Western Metallica Resources Corp. ("WMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued shares of Consolidated Copper Corp.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$0
|
20,000,000 common shares
and 5,000,000 warrants (each exercisable into 1 share at a price of $0.10 for up to 1 year)
|
$0
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 10, 2023.
YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2023:
Number of Shares: 2,444,958 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price: $1.83 USD per Unit.
Warrants: 2,444,958 Warrants to purchase 2,444,958 Shares.
Warrant Price: $2.15 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees: 43 placees.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider= Y /
|
Name
|
Pro Group= P
|
Number of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
[3 Pro Group Members]
|
P
|
67,818
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[1 Finder]
|
$33,242.87
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on August 21, 2023, and September 1, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
