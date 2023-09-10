Deep Yellow Limited: Tumas Resource Expansion and Infill Drill Program Completed

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to announce results from the two-phase RC resource expansion and infill drilling program completed to the west of the Tumas 3 deposit (see Figure 1*).Tumas 3 is the largest uranium deposit along the Tumas palaeodrainage. Together with Tumas 1, 1 East, Tumas 2 and Tubas deposits, the palaeodrainage contains approximately 133Mlb U3O8 of Inferred and Indicated Resources, of which 67.3Mlb U3O8 are contained in a Probable Ore Reserve (see Appendix 1*). Uranium mineralisation at Tumas occurs in association with calcium carbonate precipitations (calcrete) in sediment-filled palaeovalleys.The drill program commenced on 28 March 2023 and was completed on 18 August 2023. The objective of the program was to expand the current Tumas resource base, with a primary focus on moving west of Tumas 3 toward Tumas 3 West and Tumas Central to extend the Tumas 3 deposit to the west.In total, 235 holes for 8,017m were drilled across two phases of the program.Phase 1 comprised of 109 holes for 3,973m, with drilling aimed at expanding the uranium resources to the west of Tumas 3 and Tumas Central. Phase 1 drilling was exploratory in nature, with drill hole spacing varied between 100m and 200m, along 200m to 1,000m spaced lines.Phase 2 totalled 126 holes for 4,044m. Infill drilling focused on an area approximately 2.5km by 1.8km immediately west of Tumas 3, using a line and hole spacing of 100m.Key intersections from both phases of drilling included:- T3I1273: 6m at 721ppm eU3O8 from 22m- T3I1300: 8m at 172ppm eU3O8 from 27m- T3I1408: 4m at 329ppm eU3O8 from 13m- T3I1435: 7m at 378ppm eU3O8 from 27m- T3I1457: 6m at 267ppm eU3O8 from 25mFigure 2 outlines drill hole locations. Forty-two holes intersected uranium mineralisation with a minimum thickness of 1m and a cut-off grade of 100ppm eU3O8. Appendix 2, Tables 1 and 2* list the drill hole details and Figure 3* shows a north-south drill cross-section to illustrate the geology.The grade of the intersected mineralisation averaged 222ppm eU3O8, which is in line with the average grade of the Tumas 1, 2 and 3 deposits. The equivalent uranium values (eU3O8) are based on downhole radiometric gamma logging carried out by well-trained Deep Yellow personnel using a fully calibrated AusLog gamma logging system.The resource infill RC drill program completed 18 August involving 235 drill holes for 8,017m will provide a robust platform for progressing Tumas towards a +30 year Life of Mine supported by further resource and reserve upgrades.An updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tumas Project can be expected late in Q4 of CY 2023.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0NZ57687





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





