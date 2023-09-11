NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Rock Chip Samples Results up to 9.63 g/t Au from Triple T Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 11, 2023 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Rock Chip Sampling Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1).

During August of 2023 the Company conducted a mapping and rock chip sampling program to extend the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization of the northern portion of its Triple T property (refer to press release from August 21st, 2023). Twenty-seven rock chip samples were taken of which 24 returned gold values in the anomalous to high-grade range with 5 samples between 2.71 g/t Au and 9.63 g/t Au (see Figure 3 & 4). These samples will help to extend the potential target area by a kilometer to the north of the recently drilled area, and a "New Zone" with gold values over 2 g/t has been identified southwest of it. NV Gold is planning to follow up on these encouraging gold values of up to 9.63 g/t Au (0.34 opt Au) and will further evaluate the gold mineralization of the New Zone. Future goals are to re-evaluate the full gold mineralization potential of this district-scale shear-zone-corridor, which includes the re-evaluation of the historical targets in the south (see Figure 2). An IP (Induced Polarization) geophysical survey is also planned to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets to the east.

Previously reported highlights:

Assays from the recently conducted drilling program: 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11.

Confirmation of a major low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers, and "proof of concept" that mineralized host lithology extends underneath Upper Limestone to the east.

Figure 1: Triple T Gold Project General Location Map

Figure 2: Triple T District and Targets

Figure 3: Triple T Oxide Mineralization and Rock Chip Sample Results (>100 ppb Au)

Figure 4: Triple T North Area with new Rock Chip Sampling Results

John Watson, Chairman of NVX, stated:

"Our recent successful drilling at Triple T, combined with detailed geologic mapping and structural interpretation has illuminated new targets and expanded dimensions for this project. Recent sampling of numerous outcropping quartz veins north of the drilling area has the potential to enlarge the mineralized zone even further. We are very pleased with the results of the program and are excited about the potential of the project going forward."

John R. Kerr, P.Eng. is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") and Sample Analysis

The Company has implemented a quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the chip samples. The chips of the entire hole are collected at the drill site, logged and split into an eighth sample using a rotating sample splitter. The eighth sample is then securely shipped to the ALS Global Laboratory in Elko, Nevada. During sample collection and assaying, there is an established QC procedure using standards, and blanks inserting each at 30m intervals in each hole.

At the laboratory, samples are crushed and pulverized in preparation for analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish.

