International Prospect Ventures Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on September 8, 2023.

At the Meeting shareholders elected four directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration: Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180142