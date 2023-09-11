Val-d'Or Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on September 8, 2023.

At the Meeting, shareholders elected five directors, being Louis Doyle, Deborah Honig, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

In addition, the shareholders approved, by a simple majority of disinterested shareholders, the NSR Purchase Agreement with 2973090 Canada Inc. and Glenn J. Mullan. The approval of the shareholders excluded the votes attaching to common shares of Val-d'Or Mining owned 2973090 Canada Inc. and Glenn J. Mullan. Closing of the NSR Purchase Agreement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details will be provided upon receipt of final approval.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Lead Director: Deborah Honig Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: Dr. C. Jens Zinke

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180148